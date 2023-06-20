GTA Vice City and San Andreas look jaw-dropping with Path-Tracing of Nvidia's RTX Remix (and mods)

Modders tried to revamp the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas with Nvidia's RTX Remix and a few mods. The two games have been out for nearly two decades and were originally designed for the PS2. However, the Path Tracing feature of Nvidia's RTX Remix significantly improves their visuals, giving both games a modern and realistic makeover.

While Ray Tracing is already a popular gaming feature, Path Tracing breathes new life into old favorites by completely transforming the dull and cartoonish gaming worlds of Grand Theft Auto Vice City and San Andreas, making them look better than the officially remastered versions.

Fans use the Path Tracing feature of Nvidia's RTX Remix to create life-like gaming worlds in GTA Vice City and San Andreas

A visual from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with Nvidia's RTX Remix and [SA] RTX Remix mod (Image via MixMods)

Popular modding website MixMods (www.mixmods.com.br) released the [SA] RTX Remix mod for GTA San Andreas that utilizes the Path Tracing feature to produce stunning visuals in the 2004 title.

According to the website, Path Tracing is the successor to Ray Tracing. The mod completely changes the visuals of the game, making it look similar to the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked videos.

Several demo videos show realistic lighting and shadows inside buildings and outdoors in the streets of the city. The mod improves the textures of many surfaces, making them blend with the overall visuals. However, to use the Path Tracing feature, you must own a graphics card that supports Ray Tracing.

The same mod can also be used in Vice City to improve its visuals. While it does not change the actual gameplay, it adds a new level of realism that makes the GTA gameplay experience much better.

Almost all objects in the game create realistic shadows that also move with them. The interiors are properly lit, and external objects cast accurate shadows. While Vice City is already getting an HD makeover in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, this mod allows players to revisit the old Vice City with a modern touch.

However, it should be noted that to create such visuals in the popular GTA titles, you must have a powerful PC that can run the modded version without any stuttering.

