5 fastest cars in GTA 5 story mode that beginners should look for

GTA 5 story mode has a plethora of vehicles to suit everyone's tastes. While many like to ride normal sedans, others wish to zoom around Los Santos in a fast car. But beginners always face a tough time trying to find the fastest car that they can drive. While speed is often associated with the sports car category, GTA 5 has some other contenders as well.

The situation can get confusing, leading to a bad decision, mainly because some of the "fast-looking" cars in GTA 5 cannot cross a top speed of 100 mph. This article will allow you to compare and choose between the top five fastest cars in GTA 5 story mode.

Ranking the top 5 fastest cars in GTA 5 story mode

5) Pegassi Osiris

Pegassi Osiris is a beautiful-looking car that players can purchase from the in-game internet store in Grand Theft Auto 5. It costs $1,950,000 to own this vehicle, and it is capable of reaching a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). Since this vehicle is not available at other motor stores, many players are unaware of its existence.

Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Pagani Zonda & Hyurarauruaya and LaFerrari for this vehicle. The two-seater supercar in GTA 5 has an impressive lap time of 1:01.394 and offers great handling.

4) Pegassi Zentorno

Although Pegassi Zentorno has a similar top speed as Pegassi Osiris, 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), it still managed to get the fourth position on the list. The reason behind this is the availability of this vehicle. Players can simply find and steal this car in GTA 5 story mode from the Los Santos Customs (Burton, LSIA, La Mesa).

If someone does not wish to do so, then they can also purchase Pegassi Zentorno for $725,000 and store it in any of their garages. This vehicle has a lap time of 1:00.960.

3) Progen T20

The Progen T20 is a hybrid electric vehicle that players can get their hands on in Grand Theft Auto 5. Modeled after the real-life McLaren P1, Tushek T600, and Falcon F7, can seat two people. Although it comes with a price tag of $2,200,000, the top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) is worth all the money.

One can only obtain this car from the in-game internet store. Beginners should check out some interesting ways to make money in GTA 5's story mode.

New players might initially struggle with handling Progen T20, but with practice, one can get a great lap time of 1:01.287 on the tracks.

2) Truffade Adder

Truffade Adder is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5. It is a popular choice for heists and similar missions due to its top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and great handling capability. Vehicle enthusiasts who wish to add this car to their garage should check out the area in front of Sessanta Nove at Portola Drive at Rockford Hills.

In case someone is unable to locate the vehicle at the designated place, they can spend $1,000,000 to purchase Truffade Adder from the store. This car also provided some protection against explosives and missiles, making it an ideal choice to take on dangerous missions in the game. Modeled after the Bugatti Super Veyron and Saab Aero-X, Adder is one good-looking car.

1) Truffade Z-Type

Truffade Z-Type is one of the most unique-looking vehicles in the game, designed after the real-life Bugatti Type 57. This vehicle can reach the top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and has a lap time of 1:09.368, making it one of the fastest in the game. However, players must pay a hefty price for such speed and acceleration.

Truffade Z-Type costs $10,000,000 and can be purchased from the in-game internet store. One will not find this vehicle in other such stores in the story mode.

Although it is one of the most expensive cars in the game, it is perfect for races and as a getaway vehicle. Fans waiting for the GTA 6 announcement date are also wondering if the developer would add this car to the new game.

