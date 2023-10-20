GTA 5 reportedly ranked among top 10 downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month

Even a decade after its release, GTA 5 holds a special place in millions of hearts around the globe. According to a recent PlayStation blog post, it was one of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month, both in the EU and US. Despite new releases like Mortal Kombat 1 and NBA 2K24, Rockstar’s decade-old title still holds a top 10 position on PlayStation consoles.

While many simply play GTA 5 because of its online companion, it still contributes to this fascinating achievement.

GTA 5 still ranks among the top 10 download games on PS5 and PS4 after a decade

Expand Tweet

As seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation shared its monthly PS Store download report for September 2023, and GTA 5 finished in the top 10. Depending on the platform and region, the game holds a different ranking. Here’s a brief break-down of the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games from the PS Store last month:

PS5 games (Canada/US)

NBA 2K24 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mortal Kombat 1 EA SPORTS FC 24 Madden NFL 24 The Crew Motorfest PAYDAY 3 Grand Theft Auto V Lies of P Cyberpunk 2077

PS5 games (EU)

EA SPORTS FC 24 Baldur’s Gate 3 NBA 2K24 The Crew Motorfest Mortal Kombat 1 Grand Theft Auto V PAYDAY 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy

Even before the Grand Theft Auto 5 Halloween 2023 event arrived, the game was still among the most downloaded on PS4 as well:

PS4 games (Canada/US)

NBA 2K24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

PS4 games (EU)

EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest NBA 2K24 The Forest Need for Speed Heat Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Need for Speed Payback

Despite the rumors surrounding the GTA 6 announcement date, it’s surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 5 doing strong numbers in 2023.

Poll : Which year do you think Rockstar will announce GTA 6? 2023 2024 0 votes