GTA
  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 5 reportedly ranked among top 10 downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month

GTA 5 reportedly ranked among top 10 downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 20, 2023 23:01 GMT
A brief report on GTA 5 downloads on both PS4 and PS5 in EU and US (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on GTA 5 downloads on both PS4 and PS5 in EU and US (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even a decade after its release, GTA 5 holds a special place in millions of hearts around the globe. According to a recent PlayStation blog post, it was one of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month, both in the EU and US. Despite new releases like Mortal Kombat 1 and NBA 2K24, Rockstar’s decade-old title still holds a top 10 position on PlayStation consoles.

While many simply play GTA 5 because of its online companion, it still contributes to this fascinating achievement.

GTA 5 still ranks among the top 10 download games on PS5 and PS4 after a decade

As seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation shared its monthly PS Store download report for September 2023, and GTA 5 finished in the top 10. Depending on the platform and region, the game holds a different ranking. Here’s a brief break-down of the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games from the PS Store last month:

PS5 games (Canada/US)

  1. NBA 2K24
  2. Baldur’s Gate 3
  3. Mortal Kombat 1
  4. EA SPORTS FC 24
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. The Crew Motorfest
  7. PAYDAY 3
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Lies of P
  10. Cyberpunk 2077

PS5 games (EU)

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Baldur’s Gate 3
  3. NBA 2K24
  4. The Crew Motorfest
  5. Mortal Kombat 1
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. PAYDAY 3
  8. Cyberpunk 2077
  9. Lies of P
  10. Hogwarts Legacy

Even before the Grand Theft Auto 5 Halloween 2023 event arrived, the game was still among the most downloaded on PS4 as well:

PS4 games (Canada/US)

  1. NBA 2K24
  2. EA SPORTS FC 24
  3. Minecraft
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  9. Injustice 2
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

PS4 games (EU)

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Crew Motorfest
  6. NBA 2K24
  7. The Forest
  8. Need for Speed Heat
  9. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  10. Need for Speed Payback
youtube-cover

Despite the rumors surrounding the GTA 6 announcement date, it’s surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 5 doing strong numbers in 2023.

Poll : Which year do you think Rockstar will announce GTA 6?

2023

2024

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...