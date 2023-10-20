GTA 5 reportedly ranked among top 10 downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month

Even a decade after its release, GTA 5 holds a special place in millions of hearts around the globe. According to a recent PlayStation blog post, it was one of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month, both in the EU and US. Despite new releases like Mortal Kombat 1 and NBA 2K24, Rockstar’s decade-old title still holds a top 10 position on PlayStation consoles.
While many simply play GTA 5 because of its online companion, it still contributes to this fascinating achievement.
GTA 5 still ranks among the top 10 download games on PS5 and PS4 after a decade
As seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation shared its monthly PS Store download report for September 2023, and GTA 5 finished in the top 10. Depending on the platform and region, the game holds a different ranking. Here’s a brief break-down of the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games from the PS Store last month:
PS5 games (Canada/US)
- NBA 2K24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Mortal Kombat 1
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Madden NFL 24
- The Crew Motorfest
- PAYDAY 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Lies of P
- Cyberpunk 2077
PS5 games (EU)
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- NBA 2K24
- The Crew Motorfest
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PAYDAY 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Lies of P
- Hogwarts Legacy
Even before the Grand Theft Auto 5 Halloween 2023 event arrived, the game was still among the most downloaded on PS4 as well:
PS4 games (Canada/US)
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Madden NFL 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
PS4 games (EU)
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- NBA 2K24
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Need for Speed Payback
Despite the rumors surrounding the GTA 6 announcement date, it’s surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 5 doing strong numbers in 2023.
