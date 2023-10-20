Biggest Rockstar Games' GTA 6 leaks and rumors: Announcement date, pre-order, cost, and more

There haven't been any credible GTA 6 leaks since the September 18, 2022, mega-leak. Despite that, many rumors are tied to announcement dates, pre-orders, cost, and other random things. It is vital to mention that most text-based leaks a player might have read about are fake. This article will address the unproven leaks surrounding Rockstar Games' most anticipated title, plus some more credible information.

Everything shown here is not meant to be taken as actually happening. The reader should know that things featured here (like GTA 6 costing $150) are likely fake. Similarly, some genuine rumors will also be posted here for those curious.

Compilation of GTA 6 leaks and rumors

Announcement dates

The aspect that most gamers are hyped for is a potential GTA 6 trailer. That said, there are many announcement date leaks. None of them are credible. One popular leak was a 4chan post shown above that cited October 26, 2023, being the date, yet there is no proof.

Gamers assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 (or whatever its actual title might be) would be announced in October as part of the usual Rocktober tradition where Rockstar Games is known to release titles in October. Chris Marxx infamously said that October 26, 2023, would be when the game was announced, yet it was revealed that Chris Marxx was a troll.

An example of somebody who believes that a trailer is coming out on October 21, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There was also speculation about the moon cycle that led nowhere. YouTuber DaniRep believes a trailer could come out on October 21, 2023, so we'll wait and see if that's true.

If you see an announcement leak, it's probably fake. One of them might be true, but there have been thousands of fake leaks thus far to suggest otherwise.

Release date rumors

Here is something that is actually credible for once. GTA 6 is assumed to be released in the next few years since Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated the following in an interview with CNBC regarding a question about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game:

"So we said that we are working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, but Rockstar hasn't announced a release date yet. We have been working on this huge pipeline. We have 36 titles coming to market in Fiscal 25 and 26."

It's an interesting answer since it suggests that GTA 6 could be released in Fiscal 2025 or 2026. No specific month or day is known.

Pre-order rumors

Since GTA 6 hasn't even been announced yet, it is worth mentioning that any pre-order links you see online are 100% fake. These topics are viral, yet you should know that Rockstar Games hasn't even revealed the game's name.

It's impossible to pre-order this game as of October 20, 2023. If you see a link for one, it's most likely a scam.

Cost

GTA 6 hacker teapotuberhacker is the person who unveiled dozens of clips of the next Grand Theft Auto game that readers can easily find online. According to him, Rockstar Games has spent over $2 billion on the project since 2014.

It's impossible to verify this information, but if true, that would make GTA 6 the most expensive video game ever made by a large margin. For instance, the current record holder is Star Citizen, which has cost over half a billion dollars thus far.

There is another unconfirmed rumor that this game will cost $150 (Image via Twitter)

One popular rumor from early 2023 was that Grand Theft Auto 6 would cost $150 per copy. That would be an outrageous price if it were true. Gamers should know that there is currently no credible confirmation of this claim.

