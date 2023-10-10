When is GTA 6 coming out? Possible release date you should know

GTA 6 is expected to release in fiscal 2025, although the exact date has not been revealed. The reason some gamers think that FY2025 could be when the next Grand Theft Auto title will be out is because of past statements by Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick. For those who haven't been paying attention, he has previously stated that Take-Two Interactive expects to earn over $8 billion in that timeframe.

Fiscal 2025 is essentially the time between April 2024 and March 2025. Another reason some think GTA 6 could be out by then is that Strauss Zelnick explicitly said that there are "several groundbreaking titles" that may have a release date by then.

Rumors point to GTA 6 having a release date in fiscal 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. However, official information on its release date is sparse. Whether the game will be released in fiscal 2025 or not remains unknown. All we know is that Strauss Zelnick has said a few important things about Fiscal 2025.

In an old interview with CNBC Television back on May 22, 2023, he said:

"So we said that we are working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, but Rockstar hasn't announced a release date yet. We have been working on this huge pipeline. We have 36 titles coming to market in Fiscal 25 and 26."

It is interesting that he diverted the topic of a GTA 6 release date to the multitude of games set to come between FY2025 and 2026.

Why fiscal 2025 makes sense for GTA 6 to be released

Gamers should know that Take-Two Interactive has previously announced the following in an Earnings Call on May 17, 2023, about fiscal 2024:

"We also issued guidance for Fiscal 2024, which includes Net Bookings in the range of $5.45 to $5.55 billion. Our forecast reflects the challenging consumer backdrop, as well as an extension of the development timelines for several high-profile, long-awaited titles in our pipeline."

Holding expectations of earning between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion is quite a lot.

No official logo has been released yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite that, this estimation pales in comparison to what Take-Two Interactive expects in fiscal 2025, as revealed in the same Earnings Call:

"We believe that we will enter our next phase of growth in Fiscal 2025, as we plan to deliver several groundbreaking titles that we anticipate will set new standards of quality and success and enable us to deliver over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow."

Earning over $8 billion in Net Bookings is substantially higher than $5.55 billion. Hence, it's not unreasonable to see why some gamers might assume that GTA 6 could come out by this point. Its hype as a groundbreaking title coupled with such huge potential income serves as the basis for the current rumors.

Everything from the GTA 6 map to the new gameplay elements has people talking. It's only a matter of time until an announcement is made about the game.

