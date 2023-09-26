GTA 6 release date as hinted by Rockstar's publisher: Everything you should know

Take-Two Interactive owns the Rockstar Games publishing label, and they could have previously hinted at GTA 6 potentially launching around 2024 to 2025. Note that Take-Two Interactive has never officially stated anything about this game's release date. Rockstar Games hasn't even formally announced it to the public yet, with its official name remaining unknown.

However, gamers still refer to it as GTA 6. Part of the reason that some believe Rockstar's publisher hinted at its release date is because of some old earnings calls. Those business meetings essentially stated that Take-Two Interactive expects to earn $8 billion in Fiscal 2025.

GTA 6 could have a release date sometime in 2024 to 2025

Expand Tweet

Note: The above photo used in this tweet isn't official, as it's a mockup. Here is the quote from a previous Take-Two Interactive earnings call from May 17, 2023:

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering additional growth in our operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

Take-Two Interactive didn't confirm the "several groundbreaking titles" planned for this time. Nonetheless, earning over $8 billion in net bookings would be a huge estimate for this time period. For example, in 2023, their net bookings were $5.28 billion. One would have to think that some big game or two would have to arrive in Fiscal 2025 to dramatically garner such earnings.

Naturally, some think GTA 6 could be that big release. Fiscal 2025 spans from April 2024 to March 2025 in this case.

Related leaks

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Microsoft has stated that they expect GTA 6 to come out in 2024. A massive 111-page PDF tied to their recent FTC trial used an article from Tech Radar as a source for this claim. That article essentially summarized current news and leaks, including the aforementioned Fiscal 2025 news from the Take-Two Earnings Call.

Thus, the only credible news surrounding a potential GTA 6 release date is that Take-Two Interactive seems confident in having a huge Fiscal 2025. There is no guarantee that the next Grand Theft Auto game will come out by then. Rockstar Games hasn't even announced it yet.

Fiscal 2025

Expand Tweet

Fiscal 2025 is known to take place from April 2024 to March 2025. That means GTA 6 could theoretically have a release date at any point in this window. This assumes no delays occur and Take-Two Interactive's hints at a big Fiscal 2025 refer to this game in some capacity.

Not having a concrete idea of an exact release date can be disappointing, especially since much of this news is several months old. However, this roundup should be helpful to GTA 6 fans who were out of the loop and needed a refresher about the latest launch date rumors.

There is no credible source for a potential announcement date. Much speculation is ongoing on that front, but there is nothing concrete to report at the moment.

Poll : Would you wait outside a store for hours just to buy GTA 6 at launch? Yes No 0 votes