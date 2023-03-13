5 reasons why Rockstar hasn't announced GTA 6 release date yet

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most awaited video game in history, and the anticipation is far from over. The most recent installment, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released nearly a decade ago in 2013, and Rockstar Games shows no signs of releasing the next installment anytime soon.

While fans continue to anticipate the in-game elements of the upcoming title, some are curious as to why the gaming studio hasn't provided a release date for the title yet. The September 2022 leaks provided fans with a wealth of information about the forthcoming game, but it failed to deliver a release date or timeframe for its official reveal.

This article discusses five possible reasons as to why Rockstar Games has yet to reveal an official release date for GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA 6’s official release date is still a mystery

1) The game isn't ready yet

The first and most obvious reason for the topic in question is its incompleteness. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massive game, with GTA 6 expected to be even larger and far more expansive. Rockstar Games has always prioritized quality over quantity, and the forthcoming game is reportedly attempting to provide a truly refined gaming experience.

On February 4, 2022, the developers stated that they would provide more details about the game when it was ready. Although Rockstar's relationship management with its player base isn't ideal, fans have no option but to wait for an official announcement from the studio.

2) Leaks impacted the development process

It goes without saying that the massive leaks on September 18, 2022, had a significant effect on the overall development process of GTA 6. Although Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive officials have claimed that the game's development is proceeding at full speed without any hindrances, insiders have revealed a different picture.

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team. However, as a business matter, we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected.”

Furthermore, Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2), a renowned Rockstar Games insider, mentioned that the leaks had a major effect on the game's development. As a result, management is considering cutting day one release content from GTA 6 and releasing it later as single-player DLCs.

3) The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the development process

Tez2’s post revealing the internal situation of Rockstar Games (Image via GTAForums)

Tez2 revealed that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic had an irreversible impact on the game's development process. The global lockdown caused the studio to adopt a work-from-home policy, which greatly slowed the development of GTA 6.

Although the situation has improved and the studio has reinstated a work-from-office policy, several employees and developers are opposing this decision, with some choosing to leave the organization. These internal and external variables are delaying the game's development, which is subsequently affecting the game's release date announcement.

4) GTA Online still has a slew of new content to be released

Although Rockstar Games is preparing for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, there's still a considerable amount of new content to be published in the online multiplayer game.

During Take-Two Interactive's Q3 earnings call in February 2023, officials indicated that Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online in the near future. It's currently one of the most profitable IPs for the company, and the company doesn't want to jeopardize the opportunity by releasing the next installment just yet.

5) Next-gen consoles still don’t have an adequate player base

Given Rockstar's recent approach with Grand Theft Auto 5, it seems obvious that GTA 6 will most likely only be published for PCs and next-generation or higher consoles. However, the console platforms presently lack a sufficient player base as the majority of fans are still using consoles from previous generations.

This could also be why the studio is delaying the release so that the game doesn't fall short on total player counts.

Poll : 0 votes