GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. As announced by Rockstar Games on February 4, 2022, the game is under development and is rumored to be released around 2024-2025. However, the community isn't satisfied with the project's incredible secrecy.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting details about the title for a long time. While a significant leak in September 2022 revealed some things, information was quickly scrubbed from the internet by Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, leaving fans in the dark.

However, on February 13, 2023, a Twitter user named KARIM stated that the upcoming game would include basketball, yard sales, bowling, Pawn shops, a waffle house, gyms, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, and many other attractions.

KARIM @374_Karim



This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc.This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc. This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors.

This gives uninformed fans hope, as the current game, Grand Theft Auto 5, lacks many of these interactive elements compared to its predecessors. This article discusses what other leaked features may be present when GTA 6 is released.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Fans discuss what features Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6

On February 13, 2023, popular Rockstar Games data miner Ben tweeted about the features missing from Grand Theft Auto 5 and what GTA 6's campaign mode should include. While Grand Theft Auto 4 has accessible restaurants, sports venues, a massive transportation system, and nightclubs, they claim that the latest game lacks many of these essential open-world elements.

Ben @videotech_ I hope GTAVI’s singeplayer includes more activities and places to visit. GTAV fell very short with this, yet GTAIV had Burgershot, bowling, loads of nightclubs, a gigantic subway network and much more.



I know the “leak” showed a Cafe restaurant, which definitely gives me hope. I hope GTAVI’s singeplayer includes more activities and places to visit. GTAV fell very short with this, yet GTAIV had Burgershot, bowling, loads of nightclubs, a gigantic subway network and much more. I know the “leak” showed a Cafe restaurant, which definitely gives me hope.

In response, KARIM mentioned the above features they had seen in leaks. Based on their statement, the upcoming game may include recurring features and new interactive elements.

However, another user, Bibilo, stated that Rockstar Games has a history of not including many features from the development period in the final game.

Bibilo @Bibilo67081458 @374_Karim @videotech_ every feature in the development may not included in full release @374_Karim @videotech_ every feature in the development may not included in full release

The user further added,

“I just found in videos there're events named like shark cage, backyard wrestling ring, satanist house,..hunting, alligator ambush boar, fishing, Multigym, bmx hangout, Bonnie and Clyde, swamp safari, Scarface”

This provides new information about the upcoming game. Many GTA fans were only aware of the most basic elements, such as a female protagonist, a Vice City adaptation, improved combat mechanics, etc.

Popular gaming YouTuber LegacyKillaHD said they have high hopes that GTA 6 will include fun mysteries, activities, mini-games, and much more.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD @videotech_ Definitely hopeful for more interactivity in the open world with fun mysteries, activities & mini-games. Those leaks make me optimistic. @videotech_ Definitely hopeful for more interactivity in the open world with fun mysteries, activities & mini-games. Those leaks make me optimistic.

Another user named Pickle talked about the allegedly removed features from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Pickle @DaPickledPickle



restaurants, skateboarding, basketball I think, hockey maybe? There's a whole list on the GTA Wiki but I guess the downgrade to PS3/360 during development had to come at a cost @videotech_ It's funny cause so many activities and things to do were cut from Vrestaurants, skateboarding, basketball I think, hockey maybe? There's a whole list on the GTA Wiki but I guess the downgrade to PS3/360 during development had to come at a cost @videotech_ It's funny cause so many activities and things to do were cut from Vrestaurants, skateboarding, basketball I think, hockey maybe? There's a whole list on the GTA Wiki but I guess the downgrade to PS3/360 during development had to come at a cost

According to user LittleMouseyMonster, Rockstar Games is attempting to create an open world similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 with a variety of side activities with improved mechanics.

LittleMouseyMonster @mouseymonster @videotech_ Having dug through the leaked materials, including leafing through (frame by frame) the world events list, it feels like they're pushing into or past RDR2 territory for world interactivity, including possibly openly-available robbery attempts with more depth. @videotech_ Having dug through the leaked materials, including leafing through (frame by frame) the world events list, it feels like they're pushing into or past RDR2 territory for world interactivity, including possibly openly-available robbery attempts with more depth.

Robbin Rams, a famous Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series YouTuber, also stated that GTA 6 leaks contain a list of outdoor activities that can be read by slowing down the clips.

Robbin Rams🐏 @RobbinRams @videotech_ the leak had “world activities” if you slowed it down you could actually read all of them @videotech_ the leak had “world activities” if you slowed it down you could actually read all of them

A user named theo suggested that Rockstar Games include hangout activities from Red Dead Redemption 2 to GTA 6.

theo @bruheo @videotech_ I hope something along the lines of the "hangout activities" or whatever they're called in RDR2 gets implemented in GTA6. Hunting with Charles, Robbing with Sean and Javier, Fishing with Pearson, and so on. Love those little activities. I know GTA5 had hangouts but it was simple. @videotech_ I hope something along the lines of the "hangout activities" or whatever they're called in RDR2 gets implemented in GTA6. Hunting with Charles, Robbing with Sean and Javier, Fishing with Pearson, and so on. Love those little activities. I know GTA5 had hangouts but it was simple.

While the gaming studio has not officially confirmed these leaked details and rumors, fans continue to look for new information and provide theories based on their speculation.

Poll : 0 votes