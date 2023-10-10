Video game analyst Michael Pachter claims that GTA 6 might feature Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and Europe as one massive map. He suggests the title could probably have 400 to 500 hours of in-game content with missions involving players traveling between the locations mentioned above.

Pachter made these claims in a YouTube video; however, it was uploaded over a year ago on March 7, 2022, hence, prior to the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

While the rumor is certainly intriguing, last year's leaked footage didn't seem to suggest anything like the game featuring multiple states. That said, official details about the next Grand Theft Auto are yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games.

According to video game analyst Michael Pachter, Grand Theft Auto 6 might have a massive map featuring multiple locations. He made these claims in a YouTube video uploaded on the channel SIFTD Games on March 7, 2022, stating that the upcoming game's map could include Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and even Europe to some extent.

Such rumors have emerged previously as well, such as the Project Americas leak suggesting a Grand Theft Auto 6 map featuring Florida and some parts of South America.

Nevertheless, 2022's GTA 6 leaked footage, which Rockstar Games confirmed to be real, gives the impression that the title might be set in Vice City, with surrounding areas inspired by other parts of the state of Florida.

That said, despite the GTA 6 leaks hinting towards a Vice City-based map, it must be remembered that the leaked footage showcased only some parts of an in-development game.

A few months ago, prominent Rockstar Games insider Tez2 proposed that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be released between late 2024 and early 2025, with some portions of the game cut to be released later as DLCs. Whether this could mean map expansions remains to be seen.

Tez2 believes that GTA 6 should be released by early 2025 (Image via Reddit: u/SuckzForYou)

Therefore, Michael Pachter's claims can only be confirmed as right or wrong once Rockstar officially showcases the highly anticipated title. Rumors suggest an October 2023 announcement for the game, but there is no confirmation yet.

