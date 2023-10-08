GTA 6 leaked footge: 5 things players might have missed from it

Rockstar Games is yet to showcase Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 officially, but the gaming community got a pretty good look at the unfinished title through last year's leaked footage. While the incident was quite unfortunate for the studio, the excitement surrounding the title seems to have increased. In fact, discussions about the leaks' contents continue to take place on the internet.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five things that players might have missed from the last year's GTA 6 leaked footage. That said, anything seen in the leaked videos is subject to change, since the game is still under development.

Multiplayer lobby limit and 4 more things players might have missed from the GTA 6 leaked footage

1) The number of interiors

Grand Theft Auto 6 might have 157 interiors (Image via Garza's document)

Grand Theft Auto fans have been complaining about the lack of accessible interiors in Grand Thet Auto 5's Story Mode for a long time. Oddly enough, it has lesser interiors than some of the older titles. However, that seems to be changing as the debug code spotted in one of the leaked clips mentioned 157 interiors.

GTA Forums user Garza recently compiled a document describing the leaked footage in detail. The 60-page PDF mentions supermarkets, bars, and restaurants as enterable buildings. It is possible that Rockstar might change the number of accessible interiors prior to the game's release, but that remains to be seen.

2) Swapping shoulders

The ability to swap shoulders lets players choose between a left-handed or right-handed grip while aiming with a weapon. It gives an added level of comfort, as everyone has a different preference. This feature isn't present in Grand Theft Auto 5, but was seen in the GTA 6 leaks.

It was only showcased in the leaked footage for a brief moment, therefore, some might have missed it. This might seem like a minor mechanic, but it helps in improving the overall gunplay. Interestingly, this ability is included in Rockstar's 2012 release, Max Payne 3.

3) Wildlife

Rockstar has recently started including a lot of wildlife in its games. Grand Theft Auto 5 features deers, cougars, and coyotes, and even some marine life. This was further enhanced in the gaming studio's 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2, and it seems that the next Grand Theft Auto might feature wildlife as well.

The names of several animals and birds were spotted in the leaks, linked to certain world events. Needless to say, the inclusion of wildlife in GTA 6 can only be confirmed once it releases. But if it actually is a part of that game, the feature will certainly help in making its world seem real.

4) Multiplayer lobby limit

Given GTA Online's success, many are interested in learning about how Rockstar will implement Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer. While there isn't much information about it yet, September 2022's leaked footage did show two players in an online lobby with a maximum limit of 32.

However, there seemingly can only be 30 active players at a time, with two spots reserved for spectators. This is also the case for GTA Online, even on Next-Gen consoles. While gamers wait for the upcoming title , they can earn a lot of money in GTA Online using money glitches.

5) Hair growth

The leaked footage showed that the game might feature a male and female lead character duo, reportedly named Jason and Lucia, respectively. Interestingly, Jason's appearance varied in the leaked clips, mostly in terms of head and facial hair growth. This suggests that the game might feature natural hair growth, as seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Although it could be due to changes in Jason's character model over the course of development, players expect the title to have such intricate details. Nevertheless, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm GTA 6's price, release date and other details.

