Top 5 Red Dead Redemption mods for GTA 5

While Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is a part of Rockstar Games' flagship series, the gaming studio has another incredibly popular franchise, Red Dead Redemption (RDR). Despite the number of games in this series being few, each has set a benchmark for the industry upon its release. The two franchises aren't connected in any way. Yet, fans can bring in some aspects of RDR to GTA using mods.

Mods also help in making Grand Theft Auto 5 feel somewhat fresh. From character swaps to entirely new maps, the options are nearly endless. So, let's take a look at the top five Red Dead Redemption mods for GTA 5.

Red Dead Desert and 4 more top Red Dead Redemption mods for GTA 5

5) Red Dead Redemption 2 Minimap

Round RDR minimap in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Minimaps are an important feature in Grand Theft Auto as well as Red Dead Redemption titles. They help players navigate the in-game world without constantly looking at the map in the pause menu.

Rockstar's older titles, such as GTA Vice City and San Andreas, featured a round minimap replaced by a rectangular one in its 2013 release.

However, RDR games still use a round minimap. Those who prefer that design can import it to Grand Theft Auto 5 via the Red Dead Redemption 2 Minimap mod. It is not entirely functional, but its creator, nicholejan, states it is good for taking screenshots.

4) John Marston Ped Model

Tanklm's John Marston Ped Model is a simple yet effective character model replacement mod. It adds the character model of John Marston, the protagonist of 2010's Red Dead Redemption, to Grand Theft Auto 5. It is highly detailed and fits greatly in the game.

This mod was originally uploaded in 2015 and received a few updates, adding new clothes and fixing some animations. The John Marston Ped Model works best when playing in the Blaine County region, as that area is quite similar to RDR's world.

3) Red Dead Desert

After playing in it for almost a decade, many Grand Theft Auto fans have gotten bored of the map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Fortunately, there are some excellent map mods that add new areas or renovate the existing ones to a great extent.

One of them is the Red Dead Desert mod. It adds a sprawling desert in GTA 5 that is loosely based on RDR's map. While it isn't extensively detailed, it is pretty fun to explore and provides something fresh to experience while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) RDR/Max Payne Euphoria

Rockstar Games nearly perfected in-game physics in its 2008 release, Grand Theft Auto 4. GTA 5's physics aren't bad by any means, but they can be considered a step down from its predecessor. Those looking for a similar experience in this game can try Kaai210's RDR/Max Payne Euphoria mod.

The physics in RDR and Max Payne (specifically the second and third installments) is pretty close to Grand Theft Auto 4. The way NPCs move and react in these games is quite realistic. By installing this mod, Grand Theft Auto 5's physics can be upgraded to a high degree in this regard.

1) Deadeye

GTA 5's three protagonists, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, each had a special ability that gave players a big advantage. The RDR games also feature a special ability called Dead Eye, which allows players to slow down time and mark their targets. Once they exit the Dead Eye mode, all marked targets get shot.

Created by jedijosh920, the Deadeye mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 brings that ability to this game, letting players experience it in a completely new way. It makes for a fun gameplay session and is arguably the best RDR mod for this game.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be as detailed as RDR2? Yes No 0 votes