GTA 5 publisher Rockstar announces Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PS4

The creator of the famous Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, Rockstar Games, has just announced a Red Dead Redemption port for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. The gaming studio confirmed the news on Twitter, and fans won't have to wait too long for the 2010 title, which got a sequel in 2018, as it will be released on modern consoles later this month.

Rockstar has also confirmed a port of its fan-favorite expansion pack, Undead Nightmare, that will seemingly be released along with the base game. Let's look closer at the announcement of Red Dead Redemption's PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

GTA 5 developer, Rockstar Games, announces PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now: pic.twitter.com/lc46gZqqwA On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now: rsg.ms/6a7785f

Red Dead Redemption, initially released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will arrive on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023.

Although the GTA Online developer announced on Twitter today, several reputed insiders had recently suggested that a remake or a remaster of this title could be arriving soon.

However, it looks like the game is being ported to modern hardware instead of being remastered or getting remade. Additionally, the game will be priced at $49.99, which is rather expensive for a re-release.

It is also interesting that Rockstar Games have mentioned no Xbox or PC versions. Therefore, it looks like users on these platforms are set to miss out on the classic 2010 game. Many were disappointed with the news.

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato @RockstarGames PC players been waiting 13 years and still aren’t even getting access to this, Also PS4 only means this 2023 remaster of a 2010 title won’t support 60FPS?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Strauss Zelnick approves

#RedDeadRedemption No PC version and 50 dollars pricingStrauss Zelnick approves

Fortunately, PlayStation 5 users will seemingly be able to play Red Dead Redemption later this month due to the console's backward compatibility with PS4 titles.

Red Dead Redemption's sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, was released in 2018 and is regarded as one of Rockstar's best games. Fans expect GTA 6 to be as good as that game, if not better.

Digital copies of Red Dead Redemption will be available on August 17, 2023, on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch's online stores, with physical copies arriving later this year in October.

Poll : Do you think Red Dead Redemption will release on PC later? Yes No 2 votes