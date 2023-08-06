GTA 6 police reportedly gets upgraded more realistically based on the leaks

While Rockstar Games are yet to release official footage of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, leaked development videos from last year showcased quite a few interesting features. It is being reported that the police in the upcoming game will react a little more realistically. The cops will allegedly be able to recognize players' vehicles and take some time to arrive at the crime scene after being alerted.

The cops in the sequel will also reportedly give you an opportunity to surrender before they get aggressive. If these claims turn out to be true, a lot of the issues related to the current game's police behavior will be fixed.

GTA 6 police to reportedly get upgraded realistically based on leaked footage

GTA 6 leaks from September 2022 suggest that the police could be upgraded to be more realistic. It is alleged that cops in the next Grand Theft Auto game might react akin to real life after you attain a wanted level.

Grand Theft Auto 6's police units will reportedly take a while to reach ground zero instead of instantly spawning at the crime scene, giving you a chance to escape. If cops arrive before you get away, they will supposedly surround the area and ask them to surrender rather than shoot immediately.

This is one of the biggest complaints that fans have about the police in Grand Theft Auto 5. The Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) officials are quite aggressive and are ready to kill even for the most trivial crimes.

If the suggested changes are implemented in the sequel, the overall experience will improve.

Additionally, it is being claimed that you won't be able to get rid of the attained wanted level by simply respraying their ride. Instead, the cops will allegedly have the ability to recognize their vehicle itself.

Rockstar Games focus a lot on realism in their titles. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best examples of this, and it seems that the gaming studio will build upon that in future projects.

Although these police upgrades are being proposed based on what was seen in the leaked videos, GTA 6 not featuring each of these improvements at launch is also a possibility.

