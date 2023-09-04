Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles until September 6, 2023

Rockstar Games' August 31 GTA Online update is currently offering staggering discounts on some of the best in-game vehicles players can drive. From now until September 6, 2023, you can log in to the game and save huge amounts of money by purchasing vehicles from the likes of Declasse, Vapid, Ubermacht, HVY, Canis, and even Benefactor.

A few of the Arena War vehicles are also being offered at heavily discounted prices during the event.

This is the perfect time to buy new GTA Online vehicles (September 3 – September 6)

Rockstar Games is providing a fantastic opportunity to all motorheads this week by offering huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles. You can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on this week's featured selection. Here is a complete list of every automobile on sale in the game until September 6, 2023:

Vapid Festival Bus (50% off) – $921,025 - $692,500

$921,025 - $692,500 Übermacht Zion Classic (50% off) – $406,000

$406,000 Pegassi Tezeract (40% off) – $1,695,000

$1,695,000 HVY Menacer (40% off) – $1,065,000

$1,065,000 Declasse Lifeguard (40% off) – $519,000

$519,000 Declasse Tulip (40% off) – $430,800

$430,800 Declasse Impaler (40% off) – $199,101 - $149,700

$199,101 - $149,700 Declasse Nightmare, Future Shock, and Apocalypse Impaler (40% off) – $725,700

$725,700 Canis Freecrawler (40% off) – $358,200

$358,200 Benefactor Terrorbyte (40% off) – $825,000

Which is the best GTA Online vehicle to buy at a discount this week?

Among all the choices you have this week, the logical investment will be to buy the Benefactor Terrorbyte, which is a 4-seater hacker truck classified as a military vehicle. It is essentially a large mobile command center that is inspired by the real-life Mercedez-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition vehicle.

On the performance front, the truck runs on an un-disclosed diesel engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. While the Terrorbyte can reach a top speed of 87.25 mph (140.41 km/h), it shines on the functionality front. As soon as you have bought GTA Online Nightclubs, you can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry and purchase the Terrorbyte to access a variety of features:

1) A touchscreen computer inside the vehicle from where you can undertake Steal and Resupply missions for all of your currently owned businesses out of the following list:

Vehicle Cargo

Special Cargo

MC Club Businesses (Cocaine, Weed, Counterfeit Cash, Meth)

Supplies

Air Freight Cargo

2) An optional Drone Station from where you can operate drones.

3) An optional Turret Station to eliminate targets simultaneously, thanks to its Multi-lock missile battery.

4) An optional Weapon Workshop to upgrade select in-game weapons to their Mk II variants.

5) An optional Specialised Workshop to store and upgrade the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike.

6) A wardrobe next to the touchscreen area to change outfits easily.

Considering the many benefits the Terrorbyte offers, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar includes the vehicle in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

