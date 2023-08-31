One of GTA Online's best investments is the Benefactor Terrorbyte. Though this title offers other obvious options like the Kosatka that are also worth getting, don't sleep on this armored truck. The latter vehicle has more than a few things going for it. For starters, it's required to get the Trade Price on the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. That might not seem like a big deal, but you need this armored truck if you plan on upgrading that flying bike.

Another advantage of the Benefactor Terrorbyte is that it's one of the most durable vehicles in GTA Online. Add in some easy Client Jobs, and it's clear that this truck is a great investment.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here is why the Benefactor Terrorbyte is worth getting in GTA Online

This is one of many appearances this vehicle could have (Image via GTA Wiki)

If a GTA Online weekly update includes a discount for the Benefactor Terrorbyte and you don't have this vehicle yet, you should buy it.

Let's address the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II Trade Price point first. Despite the nerfs, this flying bike is still amazing for general Freemode content that's PvE-focused. It's agile, fast, and has decent missiles. The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II normally costs $8 million; its Trade Price is $6 million.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte usually costs $1,375,000, so you'd be saving money in the long run if you wanted to get that bike. Not to mention, anybody wanting an Oppressor Mk II will need this armored truck to equip homing missiles on the flying motorcycle and change other customization features.

To get the Trade Price of the Oppressor Mk II, you must complete five Client Jobs.

Client Jobs

Client Jobs are an underrated way to earn a little bit of extra cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

Client Jobs are only accessible in GTA Online for players who own a Benefactor Terrorbyte. Enter that vehicle and interact with the touchscreen in its interior. Then, this title should present you with six jobs to undertake for extra cash (which may sometimes get boosted by some weekly updates):

Robbery in Progress

Data Sweep

Targeted Data

Diamond Shipping

Collector's Pieces

Deal Breaker

To be honest, some players only need to do Robbery in Progress five times to unlock the Oppressor Mk II's Trade Price. That Client Job is super easy to do and can easily give players over $30,000 per completion.

Amazing armor

GTA Online only has three vehicles better than the Benefactor Terrorbyte in terms of durability against homing missiles. Two of them (the JoBuilt Phantom Custom and JoBuilt Hauler Custom) are weaker against regular RPG shots.

Here is how many explosives it takes to destroy this armored truck:

34 homing missiles

34 RPG missiles

81 Explosive Rounds from a Heavy Sniper Mk II

17 Tank shots

Eight shots from an Anti-Aircraft Trailer

The only thing superior to this truck in all regards is the MTL Brickade 6x6, which is a tremendous free vehicle. Thus, it isn't an investment like the Benefactor Terrorbyte is. As far as purchasable trucks go, this option is primarily recommended for new players who started in 2023 and plan on getting the Oppressor Mk II later on.

Poll : Did you first start playing GTA Online after the San Andreas Mecenaries update went live? Yes No 0 votes