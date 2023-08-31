GTA Online weekly update for August 31-September 6, 2023, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is out now, making Nightclub the most profitable business to own this week. Until September 6, 2023, one can earn triple the money from Nightclub Daily Income. The business owners can also earn 2x cash and RP on completing Nightclub Sell Missions throughout the week. Arena War Series continues to stay in the limelight as the double reward boost is still available for players daring enough to compete in it.
Trading Places (Remix) is also back with 2x money for the next seven days. Car showrooms have also received a brand new set of vehicles, and this article shares everything players must know about the current GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is better than last week’s event (August 31 to September 6, 2023)
3x cash
- Nightclub Daily Income
2x cash and RP
- Arena War Series
- Trading Places (Remix)
- Nightclub Sell Missions
2x Popularity
- Nightclub Management Missions
Updated
- Assault on Cayo Perico payout
GTA Online players can also get a free Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon by completing one Nightclub Sourcing and one Management Mission this week.
Latest batch of showroom cars is here (August 31 to September 6)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Declasse Tulip
- Declasse Lifeguard
- Lampadati Viseris
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Weeny Issi Sport
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Pegassi Tezeract
- Declasse Scramjet
Podium Vehicle:
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Pegassi Infernus
HSW Premium Test Ride (available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players):
- Declasse Vigero ZX HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Grotti Visione
- Grotti Brioso 300
- Vapid GB200
Time Trials this week:
- Premium Race – Cutting Coroners
- Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Bowl
- HSW Time Trial – Textile City
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Benefactor Schlagen GT, is a 2-seater sports car inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4 Concept.
List of GTA Online weekly discounts and other rewards to claim this week (August 31 to September 6)
Unlockable collectibles:
- Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon
- Bleuter'd Tee
50% off:
- Vapid Festival Bus
- Übermacht Zion Classic
40% off:
- Pegassi Tezeract
- HVY Menacer
- Declasse Lifeguard
- Declasse Tulip
- Regular Declasse Impaler
- Future Shock, Declasse Apocalypse, and Nightmare Impaler
- Canis Freecrawler
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
- Nightclub (+ Upgrades)
30% off
- Declasse Scramjet
It’s a solid week to grind and hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
No
2 votes