GTA Online weekly update for August 31-September 6, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Aug 31, 2023 10:03 GMT
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for the week August 31-September 6, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
The latest GTA Online weekly update is out now, making Nightclub the most profitable business to own this week. Until September 6, 2023, one can earn triple the money from Nightclub Daily Income. The business owners can also earn 2x cash and RP on completing Nightclub Sell Missions throughout the week. Arena War Series continues to stay in the limelight as the double reward boost is still available for players daring enough to compete in it.

Trading Places (Remix) is also back with 2x money for the next seven days. Car showrooms have also received a brand new set of vehicles, and this article shares everything players must know about the current GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is better than last week’s event (August 31 to September 6, 2023)

3x cash

  • Nightclub Daily Income

2x cash and RP

  • Arena War Series
  • Trading Places (Remix)
  • Nightclub Sell Missions

2x Popularity

  • Nightclub Management Missions

Updated

  • Assault on Cayo Perico payout

GTA Online players can also get a free Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon by completing one Nightclub Sourcing and one Management Mission this week.

Latest batch of showroom cars is here (August 31 to September 6)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Declasse Tulip
  • Declasse Lifeguard
  • Lampadati Viseris
  • Übermacht Zion Classic
  • Weeny Issi Sport

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Pegassi Tezeract
  • Declasse Scramjet

Podium Vehicle:

  • Benefactor Schlagen GT

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Pegassi Infernus

HSW Premium Test Ride (available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players):

  • Declasse Vigero ZX HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

  • Grotti Visione
  • Grotti Brioso 300
  • Vapid GB200

Time Trials this week:

  • Premium Race – Cutting Coroners
  • Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Bowl
  • HSW Time Trial – Textile City
  • RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Benefactor Schlagen GT, is a 2-seater sports car inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4 Concept.

List of GTA Online weekly discounts and other rewards to claim this week (August 31 to September 6)

Unlockable collectibles:

  • Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon
  • Bleuter'd Tee

50% off:

  • Vapid Festival Bus
  • Übermacht Zion Classic

40% off:

  • Pegassi Tezeract
  • HVY Menacer
  • Declasse Lifeguard
  • Declasse Tulip
  • Regular Declasse Impaler
  • Future Shock, Declasse Apocalypse, and Nightmare Impaler
  • Canis Freecrawler
  • Benefactor Terrorbyte
  • Nightclub (+ Upgrades)

30% off

  • Declasse Scramjet

It’s a solid week to grind and hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

