GTA Online weekly update for August 31-September 6, 2023, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is out now, making Nightclub the most profitable business to own this week. Until September 6, 2023, one can earn triple the money from Nightclub Daily Income. The business owners can also earn 2x cash and RP on completing Nightclub Sell Missions throughout the week. Arena War Series continues to stay in the limelight as the double reward boost is still available for players daring enough to compete in it.

Trading Places (Remix) is also back with 2x money for the next seven days. Car showrooms have also received a brand new set of vehicles, and this article shares everything players must know about the current GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is better than last week’s event (August 31 to September 6, 2023)

Expand Tweet

3x cash

Nightclub Daily Income

2x cash and RP

Arena War Series

Trading Places (Remix)

Nightclub Sell Missions

2x Popularity

Nightclub Management Missions

Updated

Assault on Cayo Perico payout

GTA Online players can also get a free Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon by completing one Nightclub Sourcing and one Management Mission this week.

Latest batch of showroom cars is here (August 31 to September 6)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Declasse Tulip

Declasse Lifeguard

Lampadati Viseris

Übermacht Zion Classic

Weeny Issi Sport

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Pegassi Tezeract

Declasse Scramjet

Podium Vehicle:

Benefactor Schlagen GT

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Pegassi Infernus

HSW Premium Test Ride (available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players):

Declasse Vigero ZX HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Grotti Visione

Grotti Brioso 300

Vapid GB200

Time Trials this week:

Premium Race – Cutting Coroners

Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Bowl

HSW Time Trial – Textile City

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Benefactor Schlagen GT, is a 2-seater sports car inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4 Concept.

List of GTA Online weekly discounts and other rewards to claim this week (August 31 to September 6)

Unlockable collectibles:

Pinned Flames livery for Vapid Clique Wagon

Bleuter'd Tee

50% off:

Vapid Festival Bus

Übermacht Zion Classic

40% off:

Pegassi Tezeract

HVY Menacer

Declasse Lifeguard

Declasse Tulip

Regular Declasse Impaler

Future Shock, Declasse Apocalypse, and Nightmare Impaler

Canis Freecrawler

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Nightclub (+ Upgrades)

30% off

Declasse Scramjet

It’s a solid week to grind and hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 2 votes