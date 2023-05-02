Top 5 free vehicles in GTA Online that are a blast to drive (2023)

Not all free vehicles have to necessarily be a meta option in GTA Online. Some are just fun to drive, and that's what this list is about. A few of these options can be legitimately good. The only caveat is that they must be free in some capacity and be reasonably gratifying to use. Fun is a subjective term, so this listicle will try to implement various types of cars, trucks, etc., to appeal to as many players as possible.

Everything listed here will only include stuff up to 2023's Los Santos Drug Wars update. Anything new that can be a blast to drive introduced thereafter won't be included here since they wouldn't have existed since then. This list won't include GTA+ or Lucky Wheel prizes.

The five best free vehicles for fun in GTA Online

5) Marshall

A Marshall (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Marshall is a monster truck in GTA Online. While the game doesn't have a crazy glitch involving these types of vehicles like in GTA San Andreas, the Marshall is still worth owning for experimental players. For example, one can make the Marshall easily do backflips by driving into a wall and holding back on the movement.

Its huge wheels also let it run into other small vehicles quite easily. Ultimately, it's a neat little gimmick option for players seeking something that doesn't have a lot of alternatives in GTA Online. Those interested can get the Marshall from Warstock Cache and Carry at no cost if they've played the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions of this game before.

4) Duke O'Death

A Duke O'Death (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Duke O'Death is yet another freebie that returning players from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era can get at no cost. It's bulletproof everywhere except in a small section of the front window. Hence, the Duke O'Death is quite good on most missions, making it a blast to drive as far as reliable cars go.

This automobile is pretty solid performance-wise, too, meaning players don't have to control something sluggish like some other armored vehicle might feel at times. At the very least, the Duke O'Death will be a GTA Online player's best grinding car until they pay for a better bulletproof option.

One can get the Duke O'Death from Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) Futo

A Futo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cars that you can steal and keep are also free in GTA Online. The Futo is a fantastic drift vehicle that GTA Online players should get if they're interested in the drifting scene. They can usually find a Futo near Rockford Hills and LSIA. Alternatively, you could spend $9,000 to get this car, which is nothing in this game.

The Futo is basically an alternative to the Futo GTX that you don't have to pay for in GTA Online, which is quite nice.

2) Virtue

A Virtue (Image via CONE 11/YouTube)

Completing all of The Last Dose missions is a simple way to earn a vehicle for free, even if the jobs could be challenging for inexperienced and lesser-skilled players. The reward is an electric Supercar that accelerates super quickly while still having a decent top speed to go along with that trait.

Many free vehicles tend to be slow and otherwise unimpressive, so it's nice to have something that would be much more competitive in a race. The Virtue isn't top-tier or anything like that, but it should still be a blast to drive while being solid.

1) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 is a blast to drive in the sense that players can drive the truck into any incoming traffic and always come out on top. It bulldozes through everything while also being tied to an amazing business in the Acid Lab. For some players, earning money is fun. There aren't many better options than the Brickade 6x6 for a list like this one in that scenario.

On a related note, the player also gets the Manchez Scout C for free alongside the Brickade 6x6 for completing all First Dose Missions. The Manchez Scout C is a decent off-road motorcycle, so it's worth mentioning here.

