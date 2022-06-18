Duke O'Death vs Armored Kuruma: Which is the better armored vehicle in GTA Online?

The Duke O'Death is often compared to the Armored Kuruma in GTA Online due to the two vehicles being too cheap yet worthwhile bulletproof cars. They're both pretty easy to get in this game, yet there are several differences that make one better than the other.

Both are terrific vehicles that GTA Online players won't regret getting. However, one could argue that the Duke O'Death is the better vehicle overall for a number of reasons, which will be covered down below.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Why GTA Online's Duke O'Death is better than the Armored Kuruma

Armored Kuruma Duke O' Death Top Speed 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) Number of Seats 4 2 Weight 3,200 KG 5,000 KG How Many Homing MissilesDoes it Take to Destroy It? 1 9 (if there is a player in it)

In these categories, the Armored Kuruma is only better than the Duke O'Death in terms of vehicle capacity (four seats vs. two). Otherwise, the latter car is noticeably faster, heavier, and far better at withstanding explosives than the former. There are other details worth sharing past this table that could help indecisive players wonder which one they should get.

For starters, the two vehicles have different prices. The Armored Kuruma is only free during very select weekly updates (which seldom happen). By comparison, the Duke O'Death is free for any returning players from one console generation to the next.

If players can't get either car for free, here are their prices:

Armored Kuruma: $698,250 ($525,000 at Trade Price)

$698,250 ($525,000 at Trade Price) Duke O'Death: $665,000

Defensive properties

Both vehicles have bulletproof properties, but there is a slight difference between the two cars. The Armored Kuruma will protect the driver against gunfire from everywhere, whereas the Duke O'Death has a slight opening on the front where NPCs can shoot the driver.

Ergo, the Armored Kuruma is safer in a PVE situation. Both vehicles can do virtually the same heists and Contact Missions, but that tiny opening on the Duke O'Death makes players have to be a little more careful while driving it. Regarding PVP, the latter car is substantially better due to its faster speed, heavier weight, and ability to endure several homing missiles.

That higher top speed is also nice in a PVE situation where there aren't many dangerous enemies, as it allows players to complete the job much faster.

Conclusion

GTA Online players will find this vehicle to be exceptionally valuable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, both cars are excellent investments that still have a niche in the endgame of GTA Online. They outclass many other alternatives in this game; many other armored vehicles tend to be much slower or far too expensive. It's no surprise that these two are often the most-discussed options when it comes to good defensive cars.

If players had to pick one car, the Duke O' Death would be the slightly better option for overall utility. It can still do all of the PVE stuff that the Armored Kuruma is capable of while being substantially better at defending players in PVP situations.

Not only that, but it's a little bit faster, and that extra weight helps it bully incoming traffic better than what the Armored Kuruma is capable of doing in GTA Online.

