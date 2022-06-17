How to get an Armored Kuruma for free in GTA Online

GTA Online's recent weekly update offers players a free Armored Kuruma, so it's worth checking out how to get it. This free offer doesn't just automatically put it in every player's garage; they have to manually buy it for $0. This can seem a little strange to new players, which is why this article will act as a guide for gamers who want to get this car.

Many veteran players love this vehicle, so new players should take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. They must keep in mind that this free offer allows them to buy as many of Armored Kurama's for free as they'd like, although they only need one for practical purposes.

Getting an Armored Kuruma in GTA Online for free is too easy

It should look something like this (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting this car for free:

Pull up your phone. Go to the Internet. Click on SouthernSanAndreasSuperAutos.com. It's recommended to sort by price here so you can find this free car quickly. Click on the Armored Kuruma. Click on any color. Click on Buy.

GTA Online players only have to wait a few minutes for it to be transferred to one of their garages. They can also get any other free car via this method, although most of the other freebies aren't very good. If gamers are having trouble finding SoutherSanAndreasSuperAutos.com on the front page, they can click on TRAVEL AND TRANSPORT and scroll to the bottom to find it.

You should see this when buying the car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pros and cons of the Armored Kurama

It's worth looking at what the Armored Kuruma does well and what it's not intended to do.

Here are its advantages:

Highly bullet-resistant windows on the front, side, and rear

Extremely useful in many Contact Missions for new players

It's a four-seat car, making it valuable if you play with more than one friend

It's free right now

Here are its disadvantages:

A single missile will blow it up

Slow for a Sports car

Competes with other durable vehicles like the Duke O' Death

This vehicle is recommended for PVE due to the fact that most enemies use guns and have near-perfect accuracy. By comparison, it's almost worthless in PVP, considering how many explosives are used in GTA Online. Ultimately, it's a vehicle worth getting for free, given how valuable it can be during heists.

Other Armored Kuruma details

The vehicle that GTA Online players can get for free this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some important details that players might wish to know about this vehicle:

Normal Price : $698,250 ($525,000 at Trade Price)

$698,250 ($525,000 at Trade Price) Top Speed : 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h)

109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) Vehicle Class : Sports

Sports Weight: 3,200 KG (the normal Kuruma weighs 1,500 KG)

The Armored Kuruma can also withstand a single Explosive Round from the Heavy Sniper MK II without being blown up; a second shot will blow it up, though. It's also worth reiterating that the Armored Kuruma isn't usually free in GTA Online. Players only have until June 22, 2022, to get it for free.

If gamers don't get it by the mentioned date, they will have to wait until the next GTA Online weekly update that offers it for free once again (which could be a long time).

