Top 5 Grotti cars to buy in GTA Online after this week's discounts

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update, giving massive discounts and offers on vehicles to buy.

GTA Online is filled with hundreds of vehicles, and these discounts seem like the perfect opportunity for players who want to grab a hot set of wheels. This week, players can get huge discounts on some of the iconic Grotti cars in the game.

Grotti is an Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer in the game. However, with so many vehicles available in 2022, it's often confusing which one to buy. That said, let's look at the top five Grotti cars that players should buy this week.

Best Grotti cars to purchase in GTA Online (2022)

5) Grotti X80 Proto

At number 5, it is the Grotti X80 Proto prototype hypercar introduced in GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life prototype Ferrari F80 concept.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by a V8 engine, which makes it one of the best-performing cars in the game. The vehicle possesses excellent control and stability while cornering. It can reach a top speed of 117 mph / 188.3 km/h.

The Grotti X80 Proto is currently available at a 30% discount. Players can purchase it for $1,890,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Grotti Furia

Next on the list is the Grotti Furia 2-door supercar which was introduced in GTA Online with the Diamond Casino Heist update and became available for purchase after the Festive Surprise 2019 event. Its design seems to be based on multiple high-performance Ferrari sports cars.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a V12 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. It's considered to be a good all-around car that can easily reach up to 122mph (196.3km/h).

The car is currently available at a 40% discount and can be purchased for $1,918,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Grotti Cheetah Classic

At number 3 is the Grotti Cheetah Classic 2-door sports car introduced in the game as part of the Gunrunning update. The vehicle's design is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Testarossa and Ferrari 512 BB. It shares the classic look of its counterpart in GTA's 3D universe.

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is powered by a V12 engine, making it one of the best in its class in terms of overall performance. It's considered to be ideal for professional race tracks.

The vehicle is available at a whopping 40% discount. Players can currently purchase it for $519,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Grotti Stinger

Next on the list is the Grotti Stinger 2-door sports car present in GTA Online. This iconic car has been present in almost every Grand Theft Auto game since the beginning. Its design in the game is based on the real-life Grand Tourer Ferrari 1960s model. The overall profile of the vehicle seems to be similar to that of Vice City.

According to the website, the car is powered by a 3.0L V8 engine which is capable of impressive acceleration and top speed. Its performance is beyond all the other Sports Classics in the game.

The Grotti Stinger is currently available at a mind-blowing 50% discount. Players can purchase it for $425,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

1) Grotti Turismo R

At number 1, we have the famous Grotti Turismo R 2-door hypercar introduced in the game as part of Business Update. Its design is heavily based on the real-life LaFerrari.

When it comes to performance, it seems to be powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8. The vehicle appears to be turbocharged, making it one of the fastest Super Cars in GTA Online. The car doesn't suffer from loss of power during gear shifts due to an electric motor, which helps players maintain momentum at high speeds.

Though the car can usually be purchased for $500,000 from Legendary Motorsport, players can get this vehicle free of cost this week as it's available as a Casino Podium top prize. Players can go to the Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel to get a chance to win this car throughout the week.

This feels like the perfect time for players to purchase some of the iconic Grotti cars and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

