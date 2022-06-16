GTA Online is giving away a free Armored Kuruma this week

­­­­Rockstar Games has released another GTA Online weekly update, giving amazing discounts on selected vehicles. Aside from the deals, players can get a brand new Armored Kuruma free of cost throughout this week.

Armored Kuruma is extremely popular among GTA Online players by being a staple of many garages in the game. It’s a 4-door armored sedan vehicle with pre-installed armor and bulletproof tires. This is the perfect time for players to grab this set of wheels. With that said, let’s learn everything about the vehicle in this article.

How to get free Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2022?

Players can easily get the Armored Kuruma for free this week in GTA Online by simply following these steps:

Press “Up” on the D-pad and click on the Internet Open the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website Once on the website, scroll down to find “Kuruma (Armored)” listed for FREE Click on the vehicle Select from a variety of paint options and click on Buy

Once purchased, players will get the option to choose where to store the vehicle. It can be stored in any of the personal garages in the game. Players can also further customize the vehicle by going to Los Santos Customs and selecting from the variety of upgrades available.

Everything about Armored Kuruma that players should know

Karin Kuruma (Armored) was first introduced to GTA Online as part of the Heists Update. Its design is similar to that of a Kuruma but fitted with bulletproof armor panels over the roof as well as a cabin and some protective frames over the lights. It also has bullet-resistant windows that protect from small arms fire and rarely get shattered from it.

The car also received some minor cosmetic changes on the outer body, more noticeably the roof brakes and the badges, which have now been removed. The interior body features a roll-cage, while the rear bumper has big-bore exhausts. The vehicle also has a spoiler with bolted-on details on both sides.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle is powered by a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an all-wheel-drive layout. Its performance is somewhat different from that of the no Kuruma. It has less acceleration as well as top speed, less traction, and slightly weaker brakes.

However, the vehicle makes up for all those shortcomings in the form of durability against gunshots (most firearms) as well as collisions. In comparison, it is about three times as durable as the normal Kuruma.

Because of the armor, it’s heavier than the normal Kuruma as it has an extra 1,700 kgs of mass. This results in more understeer, however, players can still manage to control the vehicle.

Is it worth having Armored Kuruma in 2022?

Yes, absolutely! The vehicle can reach a staggering top speed of 147 mph with decent acceleration, which is quite impressive considering it weighs around 2,866 lbs. Players get very durable armor in the vehicle that protects them from damage from bullets. Even though bullet holes appear on windows, they still protect the players as a bullet shot won’t damage the player’s health to a great extent.

The vehicle is also immune to any crash deformation, allowing players to have a vehicle that never gets locked from any crash in GTA Online.

To conclude, this is the best time for players to grab this vehicle if they haven’t already. The vehicle will be available free of cost until the next weekly update by Rockstar Games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far