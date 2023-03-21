5 of the best free vehicles to get in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has numerous free vehicles that are worth getting, with the newest one being introduced in The Last Dose update.

The only limitation of this list is that the cars must be obtainable for $0 through some method. Otherwise, everything shown below must excel in some niche that makes it worth getting for the player.

Free cars from certain event weeks or from The Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel won't be shown below. Only permanent content will be featured in this listicle. Methods for getting these cars for free will be listed here for the reader's convenience.

Five free vehicles that are worth getting in GTA Online

1) BF Weevil

The BF Weevil (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first free vehicle isn't too amazing on its own, but it's still valuable to get to save money on its terrific conversion. GTA Online players can get the BF Weevil by doing the following tasks:

Complete the Cayo Perico Heist as the leader.

Complete all of English Dave's missions.

After gamers do that, English Dave will call them to let those players know that they can get his BF Weevil for free. Converting it to the vastly superior BF Weevil will cost money, but at least players can save $870,000 by getting the base model.

2) Paragon R (Armored)

The Paragon R (Armored) (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who complete all six of the Casino Story missions as the host will be able to acquire a Paragon R (Armored) for free. This gift is great for a few reasons:

It's an armored car that can easily withstand a multitude of bullets flying at it.

The Paragon R (Armored) can withstand one direct explosion without blowing up.

This is the only way to get the Paragon R (Armored) in the entire game.

Casino Story missions have been able to be done solo since The Los Santos Drug Wars update went live. Thus, nothing is stopping players from getting the Paragon R (Armored) now.

3) Virtue

The Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest vehicle to avail at no cost is the Ocelot Virtue. Simply complete all of The Last Dose missions in order to get notified by Dax that you can pick up Dr. Isiah Friedlander's old Virtue at no cost. This electric Supercar normally costs $2,980,000, so getting it for $0 is fantastic.

Apart from outstanding acceleration and handling, it is worth mentioning that the Ocelot Virtue can utilize Imani Tech. This means you can either equip it with a Remote Control Unit to treat it as an RC vehicle or use a Missile Lock-On Jammer to prevent other GTA Online players from targeting you with homing explosives.

4) Duke O’Death

The Duke O'Death (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Duke O'Death is only free for returning players from a past generation of GTA Online, yet it's still worth highlighting here. Unlike the previous cars on this list, the Duke O'Death is available at the start of the game. It's an armored car impervious to bullets almost everywhere except one blind spot.

Not only that, but the Duke O'Death can also take a few direct hits from explosions. Overall, it's a great vehicle that GTA Online players can get for free and is still amazing in many missions.

5) Brickade 6x6

The Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final free vehicle worth getting in GTA Online is the Brickade 6x6. Technically speaking, the player gets both this truck and the Manchez Scout C together after completing all of The First Dose missions.

Both are great, but the Brickade 6x6 is a little more unique in the sense that it:

Is one of the most durable vehicles in the entire game.

Can easily ram through incoming traffic, even against other trucks.

Has some wonky physics, allowing players to balance it on the tip unrealistically.

Both vehicles are associated with GTA Online's Acid Lab, which is arguably one of the best businesses in the game right now.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : 0 votes