How to get a free BF Weevil in GTA Online to save money on its Custom variant

It is currently possible to get a free BF Weevil in GTA Online. Such a note is incredibly relevant nowadays since it has a Custom variant from Benny's Original Motor Works. Normally, a player would have to buy the original car for $870,000 and then purchase the conversion for an additional $980,000.

That means you could be spending nearly a million and a half on getting the superior Custom variant. However, you can cut that price down by a lot by getting the original BF Weevil for free. To do so, you need to complete all of Keinemusik's requests.

Note: You must have purchased a Kosatka and have completed The Cayo Perico Heist as a leader to get those missions.

How you can get a BF Weevil for free and save money on its Custom variant in GTA Online

Completing The Cayo Perico Heist as a leader should be easy for most players since the heist can be done solo. Likewise, unlocking the Cayo Perico Heist isn't a bad investment since it's one of the best moneymakers for solo enthusiasts.

Assuming that players have all of that setup, they just need to wait for English Dave to give them a call. He will offer one of three random jobs:

Collect the chakra stones Collect the pizza Collect the skate merchandise

You must complete all three jobs in order to get the free BF Weevil. This means you will have to agree to English Dave's request three separate times to complete all three missions.

Keinemusik's requests

The free car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a brief summary of each mission:

Chakra stones: Go to a trailer park, eliminate some targets, and take the chakra stones to LSIA.

Go to a trailer park, eliminate some targets, and take the chakra stones to LSIA. Pizza: You have to steal a Faggio Sport and deliver it to LSIA with a time limit.

You have to steal a Faggio Sport and deliver it to LSIA with a time limit. Skate merchandise: Steal a Paradise, lose the cops, and deliver it to LSIA.

None of these GTA Online missions are particularly hard. Completing one job gives you the Blue Keinemusik Tee, whereas completing all three gives you the free BF Weevil. On a similar note, you can also unlock the Trade Price on that vehicle, in case you ever want to get a second one for some reason.

This is where the free vehicle is (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will find the free BF Weevil as a "Bonus Item" on the overworld map. Go to that location and take the free vehicle back to your garage. This method has been available since The Cayo Perico Heist update. However, the Criminal Enterprises update introduced the Custom variant related to this vehicle.

Converting the free vehicle to a BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online

You need to customize it as Benny's Original Motor Works (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can take the previously mentioned car to Benny's Original Motor Works and pay $980,000 to convert it into its Custom variant. There isn't a way to make this conversion free at the moment, but it is worth noting that the Custom version of this car is substantially faster (137.50 mph vs. 102.25 mph) and turns the vehicle from a Compact to a Muscle car in GTA Online.

