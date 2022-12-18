GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update gives solo players the opportunity to play the Casino Story Missions. Rockstar first made this announcement back in their newswire post on December 6.

Most of their improvements resulted from player feedback on their official website. Apparently, many solo players wanted to experience the Casino Story Missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Rockstar has granted their wish for the winter DLC. Agatha Baker's missions are finally available to all types of players. It's no longer exclusive to a multiplayer experience. Here's what you need to know about this new feature in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

How to begin the Casino Story missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

You first need to buy a Master Penthouse

If you haven't already, you can buy a Master Penthouse from the official website for the Diamond Casino and Resort. Here are three packages you can take a look at in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Crash Pad : $1,500,000

: $1,500,000 Party Penthouse : $3,776,500

: $3,776,500 High Roller: $6,500,000

Naturally, if you are very low on cash, obtaining a penthouse might not be feasible. Of course, if you have the money or have already bought a penthouse, you should be set for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. There should be nothing else to worry about.

If this is your first time buying the Master Penthouse, a short cut-scene will play involving the casino operations. You will also be introduced to Agatha Baker. From this point forward, you can get started with the Casino Story Missions. You just need to revisit the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Go to the management area inside the casino

Once you are set up, you can walk into the casino lobby and head to the management area. You need to walk all the way to the back, right past the Lucky Wheel and the car podium. Look for a doorway that says "Table Games" right above the archway, then make a left turn.

After navigating the hallways, you will end up in the management area. There will be a security guard right in front of a lavish door. A mission prompt will appear on the screen in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

There is a grand total of six Casino Story Missions in this game. If you have already completed them before, you can simply find them via the Job Menu since they will be listed there. Just like that, you should be good to go.

Solo players can now do Casino Story Missions

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has been very convenient for solo players. Casino Story Missions no longer require another teammate. Players can jump right in and do it themselves.

Not every player wants to rely on randoms, especially if they can't find friends who want to play this game. Rockstar addressed these concerns with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Going forward, Casino Story Missions can be done by any solo player with a Master Penthouse. It's worth it just for the money and reputation alone. Players should be on the lookout for potential weekly bonuses in the near future.

