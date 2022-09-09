How to choose any job in GTA Online via the pause menu

New GTA Online players might be surprised to learn that they can select any job they wish to do via the pause menu. The only limitation is that they must be eligible for the job. Examples of aspects that might prevent a player from doing a specific activity include rank or storyline requirements.

However, not everything in GTA Online is put behind a soft barrier like that. Some missions and races are available from the get-go, which is something that new players should take advantage of as soon as possible.

Most weekly updates offer anywhere from 2x to 4x cash and RP bonuses, so knowing how to choose a specific activity is a huge benefit to the player.

GTA Online beginner guide: How to pick a specific job

There are several ways to complete any mission or race in this game. The first method involves going to a specific spot on the map, but that's often cumbersome and what the player gets is randomized. The second option involves accepting another player's invite, but that's not useful for people who want a solo activity.

Hence, picking a specific job via the pause menu is quite a boon. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Pause the game. Scroll to Online. Select 'Jobs,' then 'Play Job.' From there, GTA Online players should see a slew of many several options. If one doesn't know where to start, they can select 'Rockstar Created.' Select the relevant activity that you wish to do.

Generally speaking, new players should look for where the 2x, 3x, or 4x bonuses are. It won't be immediately obvious when the player scrolls through each mission. Instead, they must look at the top right corner of the image to see if there is any bonus for that activity this week.

New players are highly recommended to keep up-to-date with Rockstar's Newswire every week since it details everything important. A simple Google search will show them Rockstar's Newswire, so click on it and then look for the most recent GTA Online article.

For those who wish to quickly check out Rockstar's Newswire, here it is:

Bookmarking jobs

The ability to bookmark missions on the Rockstar Games Social Club is something that some new players might to utilize. After all, choosing to bookmark something will make it much easier to do that activity once the player boots up the game.

Here is a hyperlink to the official Rockstar Games Social Club:

Not only can GTA Online players bookmark anything that Rockstar Games make, but they can also bookmark anything that a random player has made. Some missions are quite creative, although the quality will vary from one job to another.

That's it for this beginner guide. New GTA Online players can quickly learn how to do all of this in just a few minutes, and it's a useful skill to have when one wishes to take a break from the usual high-end moneymakers.

