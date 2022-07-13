GTA Online: Which penthouse upgrades are worth buying?

GTA Online players just got their fancy new penthouse, but now they need to upgrade it.

There is no better way to live a life of luxury than through the Master Penthouse. Its price ranges from $1,500,000 to $6,533,500, depending on the design plan. This expensive property can be purchased on the official website for the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Of course, GTA Online players need to be smart with their money, especially with the summer update around the corner. This article will explain which penthouse upgrades are worth buying.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players need to know what they get with penthouse upgrades

How much does each upgrade cost?

GTA Online players need to consider what they're getting with each upgrade. Master Penthouses have multiple rooms that can only be accessed with specific upgrades. Each of them has their own different purpose.

Here's a look at these rooms, along with their main functionality:

Extra Bedroom ($200,000): Other players can change their clothes here

($200,000): Other players can change their clothes here Garage : ($900,000): Stores up to ten different vehicles

: ($900,000): Stores up to ten different vehicles Lounge Area ($400,000): A requirement for the following rooms

($400,000): A requirement for the following rooms Office ($200,000): Offers a gun locker and money safe

($200,000): Offers a gun locker and money safe Media Room ($500,000): Players can watch films and television shows

($500,000): Players can watch films and television shows Spa ($600,000): Offers a relaxing hot tub, along with a personal stylist

($600,000): Offers a relaxing hot tub, along with a personal stylist Private Dealer ($1,065,000): Players can try out two different card games

($1,065,000): Players can try out two different card games Bar and Party Hub ($700,000): Offers a bar and two arcade games

Right off the bat, GTA Online players will notice that none of these upgrades are worth their price tag. Unless the player is filthy rich, there is no reason to pay $200,000 just to have friends change their clothes here.

When combined together, all these upgrades will cost $4,565,000. This is a ridiculous sum of money, even by GTA Online standards. Players should only get the upgrades if they are going to make use of them.

Which upgrades should the player get?

In terms of gameplay functionality, the garage is arguably the best upgrade. With so many cars in GTA Online, players can never go wrong with extra storage space. However, the $900,000 price tag might be off-putting.

The office isn't the worst upgrade either, since players can access the gun locker here. At the very least, the office has plenty of gameplay use. It's only $200,000, which makes it relatively cheap.

Meanwhile, the rest of the upgrades are purely cosmetic, so they don't really serve much purpose. Private dealers are a notable exception, but it's not worth a million dollar price just to gamble in the penthouse. The casino is literally right below, so players have no excuse not to go there instead.

Penthouse upgrades are mainly for show

The main reason to get a penthouse is to start the heist missions for the Diamond Casino and Resort. Otherwise, there isn't much reason to expand the property in GTA Online. Penthouses are mostly used to display the player's wealth.

Overall, the only upgrades worth getting are the office and garage, which cost a grand total of $1,100,000. The rest of the upgrades should only be purchased if the player is bored and they need to spend their money.

