How to save money before the next GTA Online update

The next big update is right around the corner, so GTA Online players should start saving their money.

For various reasons, many have speculated that Rockstar will release the summer update on July 19. Even if it doesn't, the company has made it clear that it will happen very soon. With that in mind, GTA Online players need to be frugal with their spending habits.

Historically, expensive vehicles have been released with every new update, such as the Calico GTF last summer. It's reasonable to believe that Rockstar will have some really cool vehicles in store for players. They just need to save a lot of money beforehand.

GTA Online players should follow these helpful tips to save money

Avoid unnecessary purchases in the next few weeks

First and foremost, players have to be very careful whenever they are buying anything, whether it's a weapon or a vehicle. Most of them aren't worth the price tags, such as the Compact EMP Launcher and the Vapid Winky. This also extends to properties with multiple upgrades.

In the context of modern GTA Online, newer vehicles often cost more than a million dollars. When the next update releases, there will likely be a few really good ones available, such as the Dewbauchee Champion from the Contract DLC.

Perhaps the players want to get a better floor plan for their penthouse, or maybe they just want a Ramp Buggy. However, they should think about saving money and prioritize the upcoming DLC update instead. Players need to exercise some restraint so they can buy what's important.

On a related note, avoid getting the Oppressor Mk II for now

For the longest time, GTA Online griefers have ruled the roost with their Oppressor Mk II. However, that's set to change with the upcoming summer update. Rockstar will reduce the effectiveness of the homing missiles.

With that said, beginners should hold off on getting the Oppressor Mk II. It's price ranges from $2,925,000 to $3,890,250, yet the potential nerfs might render it obsolete. GTA Online players shouldn't throw away that kind of money.

If the player does want to buy something, use the weekly discounts

Every week or so, Rockstar provides select discounts on various items in GTA Online. For example, they might offer a 40% discount on a casino penthouse, but only for the rest of the week.

The game normally resets on a Thursday, so players should always be on the lookout for weekly discounts. Rockstar provides a full listing on their official Newswire page. GTA Online players can save a lot of money this way.

Of course, the main issue is that they might not find anything interesting. If that is the case, they must exercise patience. Now is the perfect time to save some money before the next update.

The next update will be a big one

GTA Online players should always stay one step ahead. It's no fun watching somebody else drive the latest hot ride. Players should want to be in the driver's seat for themselves.

However, all that depends on their spending habits before the next update. Players need to save money so they can buy the next big vehicle.

