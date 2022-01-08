5 reasons why GTA Online’s Compact EMP Launcher is disappointing

Out of all of The Contract's new weapons in GTA Online, the Compact EMP Launcher is arguably the worst one.

The concept behind it is interesting. It's a weapon that can prevent another player from operating their vehicle for a few seconds. It won't outright destroy their vehicle or kill the driver, but it was a weapon that interested many GTA Online players.

Unfortunately, the weapon is impractical compared to other options available to the player. It's a futuristic weapon that ultimately offers little incentive for anybody to use it.

Five ways that GTA Online's Compact EMP Launcher disappoints players

5) Minimal damage toward other GTA Online players

The Compact EMP Launcher won't deal much damage (Image via Pyre realm gaming)

The Compact EMP Launcher's main niche is towards disabling vehicles. However, there may be instances where the player can land a direct hit on other people. If that happens, it will deal minor damage.

It's ineffective to be the primary weapon that kills other players or destroys vehicles. To maximize one's use out of it, they have to rely on another weapon to get the job done.

4) Other weapons handle vehicles better in PVP scenarios

Explosive rounds on the Heavy Sniper Mk II is usually the better option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Disabling a vehicle to steal it is a nice for the Compact EMP Launcher in GTA Online. However, it's not as effective in PVP situations outside of its minimal damage. Players can either deal with opposing vehicles by:

Disabling it with the Compact EMP Launcher

Destroying it with an explosive

Using a gun to shoot the driver

The last two can remove the problem instantly, whereas the Compact EMP Launcher only lasts for five seconds. Armored vehicles won't fear explosives much, but skilled players can still often shoot the driver in most of them.

3) Doesn't stop most weaponized vehicles from attacking

Most weaponized vehicles can still fire missiles or bullets toward the player (Image via Rockstar Games)

Stopping a moving vehicle can be valuable, but being unable to prevent most weaponized vehicles from firing missiles or bullets is questionable. Even if the player stops an Oppressor Mk II flying toward them, the driver can still shoot a rocket toward the player.

In that case, the Compact EMP Launcher will still likely die. This drawback wouldn't be as bad if it weren't for its next flaw.

2) Slow projectiles

The main purpose of this weapon is to disable opposing vehicles. However, that's much easier said than done. Its projectile speed is identical to the Compact Grenade Launcher, which is too slow to use against fast vehicles reliably.

The Compact EMP Launcher's projectile arc is also similar to that weapon, making it feel awkward to use. Most other weapons are easy to use as they generally shoot straight from where the player aims.

Its range is also unimpressive, making it challenging for GTA Online players to utilize this vehicle effectively.

1) Huge price for minimal utility

Its price at a 13% discount (Image via Bawsarnold)

A weapon costing $525,000 is bound to set the player a little bit in GTA Online. Most weapons are cheaper than that, and some of them are valuable in the current metagame. This price is unwarranted, given all of this weapon's flaws.

It's slow and only usable in very niche scenarios in GTA Online. The best way to disable most vehicles is by destroying them, and there are cheaper options regarding weaponry.

GTA Online players without friends also need to buy an Agency and its Armory upgrade to get this weapon, further setting their finances back.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

