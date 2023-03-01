5 reasons why GTA Online Acid Lab is the best business in 2023

The Acid Lab is a wonderful business that many GTA Online players should own in 2023 and beyond. This new moneymaker was introduced in the Los Santos Drug Wars update and has quickly become an excellent investment.

It's a bit underrated by some who just see a fairly low amount of money for its Sell Missions. They often don't realize that the hourly profits for this business are much higher than all other properties.

This listicle will highlight some notable advantages of owning the Acid Lab, which will include more than just its moneymaking potential.

Five reasons why everybody should get an Acid Lab business in GTA Online

1) Fantastic moneymaker

The above infographic is handy since it shows each business's potential profit per hour. Most notably, Acid Lab includes these figures:

No boost: $59,800 per hour

$59,800 per hour One boost: $79,733 per hour

$79,733 per hour Two boosts: $119,600 per hour

For reference, the Bunker and C*caine Lockup have a profit per hour of $58,190 and $67,500, respectively. The most efficient business in GTA Online is the Acid Lab, where players boost production speed at least twice.

The profit per sale might not seem as high, which is why some underestimate its moneymaking potential in GTA Online.

2) Easy to set up

Completing the First Dose missions is easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab business essentially boils down to the following:

Stealing or buying supplies Boosting production speed once a day Waiting and then repeating the process when necessary.

GTA Online players can still make a good profit just by buying supplies, meaning that everything here only takes a few minutes of their time. Once the stock is full, do a Sell Mission to unload everything for easy money.

3) Can be used with Street Dealers

Street Dealers change their location daily (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the later weekly updates for the Los Santos Drug Wars update introduced Street Dealers. This handy little feature meant that GTA Online players could sell their goods to these NPCs, which was much faster than doing a Sell Mission.

Street Dealers also buy some products from the MC Biker Businesses, making them quite popular. You cannot sell Acid to them if you don't own an Acid Lab. This feature is a good alternative for players seeking to do something other than Sell Missions all the time.

4) It's very easy to get near the start of the game

Most players should have no issue unlocking it (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab is available to players just by virtue of completing all First Dose missions and paying the $750,000 installation fee. That's quite cheap for what's one of the best moneymakers in the entire game. Getting the best equipment upgrade only requires players to complete ten Fooligan Jobs and pay $250,000 to install it.

It's very feasible for a new player to unlock the base version of this business near the start of the game. Its usefulness will be relevant to them even in the endgame, something that cannot be said about most early moneymakers.

5) Many recent Event Weeks favor it

This image was used in a GTA+ promotion for the February 2023 bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not uncommon for there to be an event week that boosts the Acid Lab's profit or does something else like make it easy to get supplies for it. It's the most recent business introduced in GTA Online, meaning that it will get highlighted by Rockstar Games more often than some older properties like the Arcade.

On a similar note, GTA+ may also give this business some extra bonuses. The Acid Lab is already one of the best-paying moneymakers for hourly profits. Any buffs added on top of it are amazing for the player.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

