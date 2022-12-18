List of all new missions introduced in GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update introduced several new missions for players, ranging from storyline jobs to freemode elements. There are essentially three categories to cover here:

First Dose

Fooligan Jobs

Acid Lab

There are also the Last Dose story missions, but those will be released in 2023. Until then, let's focus on the new content introduced at the start of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online players just have to answer a call from Ron and meet him in Sandy Shores to get started with the new jobs.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update: All new missions

Official artwork for the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all the First Dose missions:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Likewise, there are five new Fooligan Jobs:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

The only other new jobs introduced at the start of the Los Santos Drug Wars are related to the Acid Lab:

Setup: Acid Lab Equipment

Resupply

Sell Acid

That's it for the new missions that appeared on launch day for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

The First Dose missions are a series of six jobs where the player meets the Fooligans, befriends them, and steals some drug-related equipment. They unlock First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe after answering Ron's call and visiting him at Sandy Shores.

All other First Dose missions become unlocked when you complete the previous job in the series. For example, completing First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe unlocks First Dose 2 - Designated Driver. GTA Online players will find these jobs as a yellow "D" on the world map.

Competing First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe unlocks Fooligan Jobs. To access Fooligan Jobs, call Dax and request some work.

These jobs pay extraordinarily well (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are five Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update. When you call Dax and ask him for a mission, he will randomly assign you one of the five Fooligan Jobs. These freemode jobs pay quite lucratively, as one can earn $100,000 doing one.

However, a cooldown lasts for nearly an hour, meaning that players can't repeat them. It is also worth noting that you have to complete ten Fooligan Jobs to unlock the ability to upgrade the Acid Lab's production equipment, making that activity more profitable.

Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is the newest business in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final new content for GTA Online players to partake in is the Acid Lab jobs. First, Setup: Acid Lab Equipment gets one started in the business. Second, the optional resupply tasks involve the player stealing acid. Note that you can buy supplies instead of doing this freemode job.

Finally, the Sell Missions involve selling the acid you made for a profit. This new business can be quite profitable, especially for a beginner.

