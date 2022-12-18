List of all new missions introduced in GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update introduced several new missions for players, ranging from storyline jobs to freemode elements. There are essentially three categories to cover here:
- First Dose
- Fooligan Jobs
- Acid Lab
There are also the Last Dose story missions, but those will be released in 2023. Until then, let's focus on the new content introduced at the start of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online players just have to answer a call from Ron and meet him in Sandy Shores to get started with the new jobs.
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update: All new missions
Here is a list of all the First Dose missions:
- First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe
- First Dose 2 - Designated Driver
- First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion
- First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance
- First Dose 5 - Make War not Love
- First Dose 6 - Off the Rails
Likewise, there are five new Fooligan Jobs:
- Crop Dustin'
- Heavy Metal
- Liquid Assets
- Working Remotely
- Write-Off
The only other new jobs introduced at the start of the Los Santos Drug Wars are related to the Acid Lab:
- Setup: Acid Lab Equipment
- Resupply
- Sell Acid
That's it for the new missions that appeared on launch day for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.
First Dose
The First Dose missions are a series of six jobs where the player meets the Fooligans, befriends them, and steals some drug-related equipment. They unlock First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe after answering Ron's call and visiting him at Sandy Shores.
All other First Dose missions become unlocked when you complete the previous job in the series. For example, completing First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe unlocks First Dose 2 - Designated Driver. GTA Online players will find these jobs as a yellow "D" on the world map.
Competing First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe unlocks Fooligan Jobs. To access Fooligan Jobs, call Dax and request some work.
Fooligan Jobs
There are five Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update. When you call Dax and ask him for a mission, he will randomly assign you one of the five Fooligan Jobs. These freemode jobs pay quite lucratively, as one can earn $100,000 doing one.
However, a cooldown lasts for nearly an hour, meaning that players can't repeat them. It is also worth noting that you have to complete ten Fooligan Jobs to unlock the ability to upgrade the Acid Lab's production equipment, making that activity more profitable.
Acid Lab
The final new content for GTA Online players to partake in is the Acid Lab jobs. First, Setup: Acid Lab Equipment gets one started in the business. Second, the optional resupply tasks involve the player stealing acid. Note that you can buy supplies instead of doing this freemode job.
Finally, the Sell Missions involve selling the acid you made for a profit. This new business can be quite profitable, especially for a beginner.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki
Poll : Generally speaking, do you like the new missions in this update?
Yes
No
0 votes