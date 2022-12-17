Why GTA Online’s Acid Lab is an excellent choice for beginners

The Acid Lab from the Los Santos Drug Wars update is a fantastic business for beginners in need of a moneymaker in GTA Online. It's very easy to access at the start of the game and provides a decent way to make solid cash.

To unlock it, you just need to:

Complete all six First Dose missions to get the Brickade 6x6 for free

Do the setup mission for the Acid Lab

Pay $750,000 to install it in the Brickade 6x6

Do note that $750,000 isn't that much money to spend when you get plenty of cash from the missions and their associated awards. Not to mention, new players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S already start off with some money from Career Builder.

Why the Acid Lab is a good business for beginners in GTA Online

You can get the Brickade for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a succinct summary of various reasons why beginners might want to utilize the Acid Lab business in GTA Online:

Cheap to set up

Can be done near the beginning of the game without much hassle

You can spawn the Brickade 6x6 anywhere on the map, letting you easily access the Acid Lab Sell Missions

The max pay for a full inventory without the equipment upgrade is $237,600

The max pay for a full inventory with the equipment upgrade is $335,200

The supplies can never be raided

Completing the source missions is also pretty easy. Astute players can also purchase supplies for $60,000, which eats up some profit margins but is more time-efficient.

You can get good money out of this business

GTA GFX @GTAGFX



A full supply with the Acid Lab equipment upgrade sells for $335,200



High demand bonus applies when selling in a public session 🤑 A full supply from the Acid Lab sells for $237,500A full supply with the Acid Lab equipment upgrade sells for $335,200High demand bonus applies when selling in a public session 🤑

Easy-to-fulfill requirements make this business accessible to most players in GTA Online. Even veteran players might enjoy it as a side hustle since the pay is decent for how little effort is involved.

The first thing beginners should do is complete ten Fooligan Jobs. Not only is the money on those missions pretty good, but completing ten of them unlocks the equipment upgrade for the Brickade 6x6. You will unquestionably have enough money to buy that upgrade since the Fooligan Jobs can pay up to $100,000.

A promotional image associated with this business (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the upgrade installed, you only need to resupply twice, costing you $120,000. Since you can make $335,200 in total by selling everything, beginners can expect to make a profit of $215,200.

A profit of $215,200 is phenomenal when you barely have to do anything but buy supplies twice. Just keep in mind to wait for the acid to be produced. Beginners have a lot of stuff to do in GTA Online, so there is no shortage of content you can do in the meantime.

Veteran players may also enjoy the Acid Lab's profit

The total profit of the Acid Lab isn't gamebreaking in terms of money per hour. Nonetheless, the cash you do get for putting in hardly any effort still makes this business valuable for veteran players as a side hustle.

Consider the Acid Lab as a passive business that's easy to get into and profit from in GTA Online.

