Why Brickade 6x6 is the best new vehicle added to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC introduced the MTL Brickade 6x6, arguably the most useful vehicle in the winter update. Players have so many different ways to make some money. For those interested in the illegal drug trade, Ron Jakowski has just the right job for them.

Gamers can run their own Acid Business in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Of course, they will need a specific vehicle for their mobile operations. This is where the Brickade 6x6 comes in. The DLC changes the way players can start up their businesses. With that in mind, the Brickade 6x6 is a very welcome addition to this game.

Here's why MTL Brickade 6x6 is such a great vehicle in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Players can get it for absolutely free

Under normal circumstances, players can buy the Brickade 6x6 for $1,450,000. However, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC lets them forgo that payment method altogether. Instead, gamers can simply complete all the First Dose missions to get the vehicle as a free reward.

Of course, if they want to sell acid, they will need to complete the First Dose missions and pay $750,000 for the vehicle's upgrades. Even then, it's relatively cheaper than other mobile businesses. For the sake of comparison, a Benefactor Terrobyte costs $1,375,000, while the MOC is worth $1,225,000.

The Brickade 6x6 is a more cost-effective alternative, especially if the player doesn't have to pay full price to get it. Players will also earn some extra cash with the First Dose missions. The saved money can go a long way in helping the Acid Business.

The Acid Lab is very profitable

Most of the time, players spend money on a vehicle and never get it back. That's not the case with the Brickade 6x6 in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. As long as players have the Acid Lab upgrade, they will have a potential side hustle they can rely on.

The max payout for the mobile business without any upgrades will amount to $237,600, while full upgrades will bring it up to $335,200. Players have to make sure they sell their product when they are fully stocked. It's a good idea to do so in a solo lobby. Public ones do give a high-demand bonus, but griefers will pose a dangerous risk.

Money is everything in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and the sell missions will give players a nice little nest egg for all their troubles.

Best of all, the Brickade 6x6 is very durable

Players can expect to take a good beating in a public lobby. Thankfully, the Brickade 6x6 can definitely hold its own with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The armor upgrades put it on par with the highly protective Terrorbyte. It can withstand several explosions, not to mention it has bullet-proof windows.

The Brickade 6x6 should already be equipped with a ram weapon in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can easily drive it through oncoming vehicles without any worries. In addition, gamers can also install proximity mines to protect themselves from behind.

Overall, the Brickade 6x6 is a solid vehicle choice in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

