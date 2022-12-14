GTA Online players can finally start the Acid Business in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Acid Business defies conventional wisdom in GTA Online. Players don't have to buy a specific vehicle from a website.

For comparison, nightclub owners can purchase a Terrorbyte from Warstock Cache & Carry, giving them access to exclusive missions.

This is not the case for the Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online players will need to complete a series of missions before they can start up the Acid Business. At the very least, they can save a lot of money with the Los Santos Drug Wars update since it's a cost-effective measure.

Quick guide on starting the Acid Business in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Complete all the First Dose missions

GTA Online has introduced new missions in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Whenever players login to a session, Ron Jakowski will give them a call, asking for help with a business opportunity. Players should look for the "R" icon on the map and set a waypoint for that destination.

Upon arrival, players should walk into the yellow corona in front of the liquor store. This will launch the first mission in the First Dose series. Players need to complete a grand total of six jobs in consecutive order:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

- Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

- Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

- Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

- Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

- Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

At some point, GTA Online will be able to steal the MTL Brickade 6x6. It's a basic requirement for the Acid Business in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Brickade 6x6 will be stored inside the Freakshop.

Thankfully, users don't have to pay anything for the Brickade 6x6. Once the player completes all the First Dose missions, they can start with the next phase. They will now have to set up their own Acid Business.

Acquire some lab equipment

GTA Online players may have noticed a few yellow map icons after the First Dose missions are completed. They are known as "Setup: Acid Lab Equipment," and there are three in total. However, players only need to visit one of these locations in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Unlike the First Dose, these are considered free lobby missions, so players won't be sent to another session. It involves taking out enemies in a warehouse, driving a forklift, and putting supplies onto a flatbed. Players will have to deliver the lab equipment to the Freakshop.

Install the Acid Lab inside the Freakshop

GTA Online will now be introduced to a new character known as Mutt. They will have to pay him $750,000 to install the Acid Lab on the back of the Brickade 6x6. Shortly afterward, they can finally get started with the Acid Business in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Make sure to drive the Brickade 6x6 outside the Freakshop. Otherwise, players won't be able to access the source mission. After this is taken care of, they are now set for the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Just like that, players can set up their source missions and earn that income.

