Why possible additions of Wade and Ron in GTA Online’s winter update hint at Trevor’s return

GTA Online will have a winter update in the next few weeks as players remain hopeful for Trevor Philips' return.

Rockstar Games announced new DLC content this afternoon, promising a wide range of missions and vehicles. With that said, there is a possibility that Wade Hebert might return to the game based on rumors from the leaked GTA 5 source code. If he were to show up with Ron Jakowski, it would change everything.

According to Rockstar Games, the winter update will have a stronger focus on Blaine County, the home territory of Trevor Philips Enterprises.

Wade and Ron were also formerly best friends with Trevor. This opens up the possibility of the GTA 5 protagonist's return.

Why are Ron and Wade so important to Trevor in GTA Online?

Ron and Wade are supporting characters in Trevor's story from GTA 5. They were loyal members of his criminal organization and would follow him wherever he went. Trevor and Ron have made appearances in GTA Online, although that currently isn't the case for Wade.

Trevor only showed up in the early days of GTA Online, back when it was set in 2013. He was referenced in the Contract DLC last year, so he is still active. Meanwhile, Ron's most recent appearance was the Smuggler's Run update, all the way back in 2017.

The winter update might bring Ron and Wade back

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

Ron and Wade have always been strongly linked with Trevor. For this reason, GTA Online players are hopeful that he will return with them.

Of course, this all hinges on Ron and Wade coming back. There is good reason to believe that's going to be the case.

For starters, Ron can be seen in the promotional image for the winter DLC update. He is seen conversing with two other people.

Ron is easily identified by his trademark hat and hunched-over pose. At the very least, he will make his return, perhaps with a new string of GTA Online missions.

Wade's appearance is yet to be directly confirmed in GTA Online's next update. However, according to a few text leaks, a "WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO" will be showing up very soon. Keep in mind that Wade supports the Juggalo lifestyle with his makeup and clothing apparel.

Based on these leaked text files, the winter DLC update will likely have a stronger focus on Juggalos. There is no better opportunity for Wade to make his comeback. If he were to show up in the next update, perhaps Trevor wouldn't be that far behind him.

There might be a slight complication

A few months ago, there was a minor controversy involving Steven Ogg, the main voice actor for Trevor Philips. Ogg did a brief cameo video for GTA YouTuber Hugo One, where he was meant to be in character. However, he made it clear that he wasn't fond of playing Trevor anymore.

This begs the question of whether or not Ogg will reprise the role in the future. Of course, that is not to say that he will never return to GTA Online.

Ogg previously stated that he did enjoy his past work in GTA 5. The voice actor might just be sick and tired of being typecast as Trevor.

