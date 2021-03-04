Top 5 supporting characters in the GTA series

Supporting characters are often some of the best characters in the GTA series.

There are dozens of supporting characters within the GTA franchise. While some unquestionably stand out more than others, this list will primarily be dedicated to the deuteragonists of the series.

A deuteragonist is the secondary main character and is often one of the most important figures in the story.

A deuteragonist is not an antagonist, as he/she is a supporting character on the side of the protagonist. These supporting characters are often really close to the main protagonist, either as their boss, friend or relative.

Who are the best supporting characters in the GTA series?

#5 - Lance Vance (GTA Vice City Stories)

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lance Vance is widely considered to be a supporting character in GTA Vice City, although he's technically more of an antagonist thanks to his betrayal in the game. Having said that, he's unquestionably a deuteragonist in GTA Vice City Stories.

Like in GTA Vice City, Lance causes a lot of trouble for the protagonist. However, since Victor is his real-life brother, the trouble never steps over the boundary like it did in GTA Vice City.

Lance Vance is a deuteragonist, tritagonist and antagonist in the two games that he shows up in.

#4 - Sean "Sweet" Johnson (GTA San Andreas)

Sean "Sweet" Johnson (Image via Natalie Lesev, ArtStation)

Sweet might seem like a basic supporting character in terms of personality, but his role is one of the most crucial ones in GTA San Andreas.

Big Smoke and Ryder's betrayals significantly impacted Sweet and CJ. Sweet ended up getting arrested while CJ had to fend for himself.

Naturally, CJ looks for any opportunity to get revenge and release his brother from prison. He finally gets that opportunity when he meets Mike Toreno.

Sweet is one of the most important supporting characters as his existence motivates CJ to do what he does in the main storyline.

#3 - Ken Rosenberg (GTA Vice City)

Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ken Rosenberg is a lawyer who serves the interests of GTA Vice City's kingpin, Tommy Vercetti. Unlike Tommy Vercetti, who is badass and commands an aura of respect, Ken Rosenberg is a total pushover who isn't seen as a threat at all.

Despite this, Ken Rosenberg stays loyal to Tommy Vercetti throughout the game. As far as supporting characters go, he's one of the few that can be heard at any point in the game. Whenever Tommy Vercetti gets busted, the player can often hear one of Ken Rosenberg's many quips, such as:

"You wouldn't know the truth if you found it banging your wife, now shut up and release my client! And your wife is not that great."

Ken Rosenberg even shows up in GTA San Andreas but is not on good terms with Tommy in the game.

#2 - Roman Bellic (GTA IV)

Roman Bellic (Image via GTA Wiki)

Roman Bellic is a lovable oaf that is hard to hate, even when he can be grating at times (especially with his preference for bowling). Some fans of the GTA series find Roman to be annoying, but others consider him to be a key reason why GTA IV is a masterpiece.

Roman Bellic is the cousin of Niko Bellic, making the events of GTA IV significantly more personal compared to some other GTA titles.

Roman Bellic is also one of the few deuteragonists that can die in the GTA series. It's an optional death, which means that it won't always happen in GTA IV (most players would prefer to keep him alive for his benefits over Kate McReary). His charming personality is the perfect juxtaposition to Niko's cynicism.

#1 - Lester Crest (GTA V & GTA Online)

Lester Crest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Heists are just the name of the game in GTA V. However, Lester Crest isn't just the main deuteragonist of GTA V; he's also the main deuteragonist of GTA Online.

Some supporting characters show up in multiple games, but considering the massive successes of GTA V and GTA Online, it's fair to note that Lester is one of the most iconic supporting characters in the GTA series right now. He might be physically weak, but his intellect cannot be questioned.

He helps the player with various heists, often pulling through with some sneaky connections. He even gives Franklin his second safe house, although his role in GTA Online is the truly interesting part of his character.

Fans of Lester also appreciate that he gets a girlfriend by the end of the Doomsday Heist series of missions, especially after all he did for the protagonists of both games as a supporting character.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.