Trevor Philips’ voice actor does a Cameo video related to GTA 6, and it doesn’t end well

GTA speedrunner, Hugo One, had paid Trevor Philips' voice actor for a Cameo clip involving him giving advice to GTA 6's Jason and Lucia. Unfortunately, Hugo One found the Cameo video to be very disappointing, leading many people on his YouTube channel to ask him to get a refund for it.

This wasn't the first time Hugo One paid for Steven Ogg's services on Cameo. Before the incident occurred, Hugo One asked Steven Ogg to rant on GTA San Andreas's Sweet. By comparison, the former was largely satisfied with that Cameo clip.

Hence, it's not surprising to see the YouTuber ask for another Cameo video when the last one did well.

YouTuber asks for a GTA 6-inspired Cameo video from Trevor Philips' voice actor

The whole ordeal can be seen in the above YouTube video from Hugo One himself. This article will summarize the important parts for readers who don't wish to watch the whole ordeal.

Hugo One asks pays Steven Ogg to make a quick Cameo video directed towards GTA 6's Jason and Lucia. The instructions included:

"Please send a message from Trevor to Jason and Lucia telling them to be careful in Vice City. It can be dangerous there and watch out for the cops in Port Gelhorn. Tell them that maybe you will see them out there. Feel free to be crazy."

The paid Cameo starts off a little awkwardly, with one part stating:

"He wanted me to give you this message from Trevor, which of course I'm not Trevor, my name is Steven Ogg and I am an actor and I'm a recovering actor."

Later on, he says:

"...and it would be literally impossible for me to be a cartoon. I mean literally impossible for me to be a cartoon like I can't be."

Hugo One then pauses the video to remind his audience that he paid $140 for this Cameo clip.

Steven Ogg eventually gets to the actual message to GTA 6's protagonists:

"...to make sure that you both, both of yas, are careful in Vice City. Vice City, I don't know what that is, I think it's maybe part of the GTA thing. Uh, but anyways, it's dangerous out there. Watch out for the cops and Port Gelhorn, don't understand that reference and, uh, that I'll see you out there, hahaha, because I'm a cartoon, right? And I'll see you out there because none of it's real."

Steven Ogg then does some generic "thank yous" at the end of the Cameo video. Unsurprisingly, Hugo One disliked what he paid for. He wanted Trevor Philips to make a cool crossover with GTA 6's Jason and Lucia, but that's not what he got.

Hugo One then wondered if Steven Ogg hates the character he portrays in GTA 6 or felt somehow disrespected by this request. Most of the fanbase's comments on this video criticized Steven Ogg for his performance and wanted Hugo One to get a refund.

Hugo One posted this clip on October 7, 2022. This video is essentially an edited version of the disastrous Cameo. It basically skips all of the fluff regarding actors and cartoon characters not being real, making it more in line with the YouTuber's original request.

