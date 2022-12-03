GTA Online Winter DLC features leaked again, to include new characters, missions, and collectibles

Another text leak related to GTA Online's Winter DLC has recently surfaced online, and it includes some new information that gamers might wish to know. It's impossible to verify this information right now since the update isn't out yet, and there's a chance that things could change between then and now.

Still, it's worth looking at the preliminary leaks and seeing what's currently planned for GTA Online. The main piece of information from this article comes from insider Tez2, who usually has a solid track record regarding stuff like this.

This article will also cover some older rumors about the Winter DLC if they're relevant to this topic.

New GTA Online features leaked for the Winter DLC

In case the tweet gets deleted, here is a summary of what to expect in the Winter DLC:

Dax is a new character known as the Juggalo Boss

A returning character will be featured too

A new property known as Hideout or Warehouse will be introduced

New missions can be done with 1~4 players

Acid Lad will be referenced

Dead Drop Package is a new collectible

Fast Travel Taxi Service

More stuff will be included

It is unknown who the returning character will be. There is some speculation on who it could be, but no definitive proof at the moment. As a result, GTA Online players will have to be patient until more news arrives.

Likewise, there isn't much information about the new property and the new collectible. Hideout is a pretty generic name with no leads on it. Dead Drop is a real-life term used for passing information at a secret area, so it's possible that the Dead Drop Packages involve espionage of some kind.

Taxis are used for fast travel in Grand Theft Auto V (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fast Travel Taxi Service is a concept that has been floating around in the GTA Online community for a while now. There was a survey asking players about their interest in fast travel, particularly when it comes to GTA+.

It isn't yet known if non-GTA+ members would have access to this Fast Travel Taxi Service. While some players might assume that subscribers get it for free, non-members have to pay to use this fast travel method, but there is no definitive proof yet.

Winter DLC release date and other rumors

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



I, like many others, am hoping to see the return of Michael or the addition of another brand new location



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames With the new GTA Online DLC dropping December 13, what are you most hoping to see get added?I, like many others, am hoping to see the return of Michael or the addition of another brand new location With the new GTA Online DLC dropping December 13, what are you most hoping to see get added?I, like many others, am hoping to see the return of Michael or the addition of another brand new location 👀#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/0NoD6iGZjz

There are rumors that GTA Online's Winter DLC will drop around December 8~13. It's worth mentioning that these dates are merely part of community speculation and have yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games.

On a related note, Rockstar Games did confirm that GTA Online players did pass the $2 trillion goal from The Heists Challenge 2022. Fans will apparently get a free new vehicle, although there is no news on what it could be.

Much of the Winter DLC is still up in the air. There were old leaks referencing players having access to "Rapponator," a music mixer. Similarly, other old leaks reference updates to a movie set, which is why some gamers thought Michael De Santa might show up.

Rockstar Games will likely announce some official content for this update in the upcoming week or two. The accuracy of these older leaks remains to be seen by then.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes