3 characters that could be added to GTA Online with upcoming Winter DLC

GTA Online's Winter DLC is coming up in a few weeks, and many players are wondering who will show up. Both fan favorites and new characters are expected to appear. There are actually a few datamine leaks that hint at who will appear in this update, but readers should know that it's not a full leak per se.
Note: This small listicle is about datamines and rampant speculation. It does not feature any guarantees that these characters will show up, and it's not about wishful thinking.
It's possible that these three characters could appear in GTA Online's Winter DLC
3) Dax
Among the latest leaks for GTA Online's upcoming Winter DLC are some files referencing somebody known as Dax. Nobody in the series has that name, so this would likely be a new character altogether.
What Dax's purpose would be is yet to be revealed. The two files that reference him are:
- DAX_OVERLAY
- WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO_DAX
There isn't much information to go off of, although he seems to be involved with a warehouse alongside a juggalo (whom some fans speculate could be Wade). It's possible he's just tied to a business, but GTA Online players must be patient to learn more about this mysterious new character.
Some leaks also talk about him being a rapper. Whether he's the real-life one or not is unknown. It is worth noting that some real-life musicians have already appeared in this game, most notably Dr. Dre.
Another leak from Tez2 suggests that Dax is a Juggalo Boss who works alongside somebody that players have worked with before, but he doesn't go too deep into who it is.
2) Wade Hebert
Wade is another character rumored to appear in GTA Online. Unlike Dax, most fans of the game should know who Wade is. He was Trevor's juggalo friend in Grand Theft Auto V and has notably had no involvement with the multiplayer game in any capacity.
Most characters from the single-player game who are still alive have already appeared in GTA Online, such as:
- Franklin
- Chop
- Trevor
- Lester Crest
- Jimmy
- Ron
- Martin
- Patricia
- Simeon
- Tao
It's possible that Wade could be involved in the warehouse alongside Dax. Sadly, not much has been revealed in the Winter DLC leaks thus far past these somewhat vague file names.
There are no leaks discussing Trevor's return. Likewise, the Winter DLC doesn't appear to feature Ron either, meaning that Wade would be interacting with new characters if he returns in that update.
Surprisingly, there is another Grand Theft Auto V character rumored to appear in the upcoming update.
1) Michael De Santa
There was an old datamine back in July 2022 where Rockstar hinted at more content for a movie set. Many gamers thought there would be an update for Michael De Santa since he's involved in the film industry. However, the subsequent DLC had nothing to do with him and was instead mostly about balance changes and a few new Agent ULP missions.
That said, some rumors still linger around that Michael may return in the upcoming Winter DLC. Such concepts could be nothing more than wishful thinking, as nothing new has been found to confirm that he will be returning in the next patch.
Franklin and Trevor have already appeared in past updates in GTA Online. In Franklin's case, it was fairly recent with The Contract DLC back on December 15, 2021. Hence, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that Michael could return a year after his old protege in the upcoming Winter DLC.
That said, gamers shouldn't assume he's guaranteed to be in the next update. He's just rumored - not confirmed - to be in it.
