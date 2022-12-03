3 characters that could be added to GTA Online with upcoming Winter DLC

GTA Online's Winter DLC is coming up in a few weeks, and many players are wondering who will show up. Both fan favorites and new characters are expected to appear. There are actually a few datamine leaks that hint at who will appear in this update, but readers should know that it's not a full leak per se.

Note: This small listicle is about datamines and rampant speculation. It does not feature any guarantees that these characters will show up, and it's not about wishful thinking.

It's possible that these three characters could appear in GTA Online's Winter DLC

3) Dax

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too! GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/4WHhWJ9pO5

Among the latest leaks for GTA Online's upcoming Winter DLC are some files referencing somebody known as Dax. Nobody in the series has that name, so this would likely be a new character altogether.

What Dax's purpose would be is yet to be revealed. The two files that reference him are:

DAX_OVERLAY

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO_DAX

There isn't much information to go off of, although he seems to be involved with a warehouse alongside a juggalo (whom some fans speculate could be Wade). It's possible he's just tied to a business, but GTA Online players must be patient to learn more about this mysterious new character.

Some leaks also talk about him being a rapper. Whether he's the real-life one or not is unknown. It is worth noting that some real-life musicians have already appeared in this game, most notably Dr. Dre.

Another leak from Tez2 suggests that Dax is a Juggalo Boss who works alongside somebody that players have worked with before, but he doesn't go too deep into who it is.

2) Wade Hebert

PainKiller @PainkillerH20 #GTAV #GTA6leak So according to the new GTA V leaks that was found in the source code, there's a possibility one of GTA V DLC will include Wade coming back and the DLC will be called Juggalo,let's also hope Michael makes a return,but still excited for more GTA 6 News #GTAOnline So according to the new GTA V leaks that was found in the source code, there's a possibility one of GTA V DLC will include Wade coming back and the DLC will be called Juggalo,let's also hope Michael makes a return,but still excited for more GTA 6 News #GTAOnline #GTAV #GTA6leak https://t.co/dN7J7JgFk7

Wade is another character rumored to appear in GTA Online. Unlike Dax, most fans of the game should know who Wade is. He was Trevor's juggalo friend in Grand Theft Auto V and has notably had no involvement with the multiplayer game in any capacity.

Most characters from the single-player game who are still alive have already appeared in GTA Online, such as:

Franklin

Chop

Trevor

Lester Crest

Jimmy

Ron

Martin

Patricia

Simeon

Tao

It's possible that Wade could be involved in the warehouse alongside Dax. Sadly, not much has been revealed in the Winter DLC leaks thus far past these somewhat vague file names.

Official Grand Theft Auto V artwork for Wade (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are no leaks discussing Trevor's return. Likewise, the Winter DLC doesn't appear to feature Ron either, meaning that Wade would be interacting with new characters if he returns in that update.

Surprisingly, there is another Grand Theft Auto V character rumored to appear in the upcoming update.

1) Michael De Santa

Tez2 @TezFunz2



A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

#GTAOnline In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael? In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?#GTAOnline https://t.co/kvLdPS0YR9

There was an old datamine back in July 2022 where Rockstar hinted at more content for a movie set. Many gamers thought there would be an update for Michael De Santa since he's involved in the film industry. However, the subsequent DLC had nothing to do with him and was instead mostly about balance changes and a few new Agent ULP missions.

That said, some rumors still linger around that Michael may return in the upcoming Winter DLC. Such concepts could be nothing more than wishful thinking, as nothing new has been found to confirm that he will be returning in the next patch.

Artwork from Grand Theft Auto V (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin and Trevor have already appeared in past updates in GTA Online. In Franklin's case, it was fairly recent with The Contract DLC back on December 15, 2021. Hence, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that Michael could return a year after his old protege in the upcoming Winter DLC.

That said, gamers shouldn't assume he's guaranteed to be in the next update. He's just rumored - not confirmed - to be in it.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you think Michael will be in this update? Yes No 0 votes