How to download the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

GTA Online is getting a massive update today, the 13th of December 2022, with the final DLC of the year. The Winter DLC, titled "Los Santos: Drug Wars", is expected to be a multi-part update with tons of new features, significant gameplay improvements, increased payouts, and several new vehicles.

Most GTA Online players should already know how to download the game and access the most recent updates. Since the game has seen a significant rise in gamers of late, new players might be curious to give the game a shot.

To learn how to download the Winter DLC update for Grand Theft Auto Online, new gamers can refer to this article. It will include a guide for players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

Instructions on downloading GTA Online Los Santos: Drug Wars update on all devices

Purchasing the game

GTA Online is available as a standalone title exclusively for players on next-gen consoles, as well as the full game, which includes the story mode, Grand Theft Auto 5, on other platforms. This section is only for players who do not have the game yet but will need a guide to purchasing it on their respective platforms.

Gamers who already own the game and only wish to know the process of downloading and updating it for the new DLC may skip to the next section.

Check out the steps below to find out where to purchase Grand Theft Auto 5 as well as GTA Online on all platforms:

PC players: You can buy the game from Steam, Epic Games Store, or the official Rockstar Games Store. You can also download the Rockstar Games launcher, sign in, and purchase from the launcher. It will be used to launch the game after the installation.

PlayStation users: You can buy it from the PlayStation store. PS5 users must visit the PlayStation store from their PS5 consoles.

Xbox users: You can buy it from the Microsoft store in the console.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers can either buy GTA 5, which includes the multiplayer GTA Online, or just the standalone release of GTA Online, which will not include Story Mode.

How to update the game

The following instructions will let users update GTA Online on all supported devices (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S):

Rockstar Games Launcher

Launch the Rockstar Games Launcher application on your PC.

Navigate to "Settings" > "My Installed Games" and select "Grand Theft Auto V."

Next, click on the "Verify game file integrity button."

Finally, you must select the option to "Verify Integrity." It will then begin to update itself.

Steam

Launch the Steam app and go to the library.

Right-click on "Grand Theft Auto 5" from the list of installed games and choose "Properties".

Choose Local Files in the Properties box.

Choose the option "Verify integrity of game files."

The game will be updated via Steam.

Epic Games Launcher

Launch the Epic Games Launcher application.

Select the "Settings" option from the "Navigation" menu.

Scroll down to the "Manage Games" section.

Find the "Allow Auto-Updates" check box and click it to keep it enabled.

Navigate to "Library" and choose "Update." The update will begin after this.

PS4 and PS5

Gamers playing the game on PlayStation:

In the Library, hover over "Grand Theft Auto V."

Press the "Options" button on your controller and choose "Check for Update" from the side menu.

If an update is shown to be available, select "Go to [Downloads]."

The game will update once the steps are completed and if the update has arrived.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Select "My games & applications."

Scroll down and choose "Games" from the "Games & apps" pane.

Choose "Manage game" from the pop-up menu after selecting "Grand Theft Auto V."

Scroll down to find "Updates." You can install any updates here once they have arrived.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online usually get updated automatically once a content update lands in the region players are gaming from. Gamers can use the above guide if no update has arrived in a considerably long time.

