GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to bring new vehicles, characters, & more

GTA Online's upcoming Winter DLC, Los Santos Drug Wars, is bound to be massive as Rockstar Games has confirmed that it's a multi-part update. The first part will be launched tomorrow, December 13, and the developer has revealed what players can look forward to.

The upcoming DLC is expected to bring several gameplay changes. GTA Online's Shark Card value recently received a revision as well, which gives players more GTA$ per card. This article will detail what to expect from the Winter DLC.

GTA Online's Winter DLC will bring new vehicles and other updates to the game

Here's everything the Winter DLC will bring once it goes live tomorrow:

1) New vehicles

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

#GTAOnline thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3 thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3#GTAOnline

Multiple new vehicles are expected to hit the game with GTA Online's Winter DLC. New leaks have now pointed to a car named "Entity3", although its exact details are not known at the moment. GTA Online already has two similarly named vehicles in the game, the Entity XF and Entity XXR.

Players will get a free retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe for a limited time, starting tomorrow. Rockstar Games is giving away the car for free after players managed to achieve the biggest Heist Challenge take of GTA$4 trillion:

"As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle in the upcoming GTA Online update - the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe - will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later this month."

2) Solo and Invite-only missions

Players can now start Agatha's story missions without a partner, which currently requires at least two players. They can head to the management office in the casino, meet with her, and initiate the story missions themselves. To access the story quests, one must own the Penthouse in the Casino.

To initiate the missions, you must follow these steps:

Pay and get a VIP Membership to the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Purchase the Master Penthouse in the Diamond Casino.

Agatha Baker will then call you immediately after a cutscene featuring Cheng.

Approach Agatha at the Casino's Management office to initiate the missions.

3) Ron and Dax

Dax is the new character players will get to meet in GTA Online once the update hits on December 13. (Image via Rockstar Games)

As for the new characters, players will see a character named Dax who is speculated to be a Juggalos boss. His role isn't clearly known at the moment, so one will have to wait for the update to launch to explore what he is set to bring to the table. Another character that players can expect to see more involved this time around is Nervous Ron.

Ronald “Ron” Jakowski is already present in GTA Online but hasn't been relevant for the past five years. He is expected to be dealing drugs with the Juggalos in the neighborhood. Since they are highly speculated to be seen in the game, there is a good chance we might also see Wade Hebert.

4) Visual improvements

Gamers who have the title on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will see massive visual upgrades involving ray-traced reflections and shadows in the game. They will be rendered in real-time on many surfaces using the game's Fidelity Mode graphics settings.

Players can also skip Hao's introductory challenge this time, which has been a mandatory requirement to access Hao's Special Works.

5) Holiday treats

Rockstar Games might still come up with even more surprises after the Winter DLC launches. (Image via Twitter/NSTWNR)

Finally, Rockstar Games ended their announcement of the Winter DLC by saying that there will be a lot more holiday treats coming soon. The following is taken directly from their Newswire page:

"Caution: Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades."

This was followed by the following message that described what more can be expected with the upcoming DLC:

"And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come."

Rockstar Games is now expected to bring out even more holiday surprises that are not clearly known as of yet. They have done a good job of reminding everyone about the holiday season and with a massive Winter DLC, they have already hyped up the community.

