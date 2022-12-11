GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update: Players can skip Hao's introductory race

Details of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Winter DLC have been revealed by Rockstar Games and will be set in Blaine County. The December 13 launch date along with several other details was announced on Rockstar's official website. Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will also receive several new features.

Players on the latest-generation consoles will receive an update that adds ray-tracing shadows and reflections to GTA Online and should enhance the visual experience for players. Once the update lands, players will also be able to skip Hao's introductory race in GTA Online.

Players can skip Hao's time-trial challenge after GTA Online's Drug Wars update

Hao's Special Works was released as part of GTA Online content made exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the Expanded and Enhanced version. The expansion was part of the LS Car Meet that was introduced in Los Santos Tuners.

To access Hao's Special Works, players had to head to Hao's garage and get behind the wheel of the heavily modified Grotti Turismo Classic. Players would then be required to beat Hao's time of 08:10.00 in a checkpoint time trial to unlock Hao's Special Works services.

Once the Los Santos Drug Wars update is out next week, players can skip this time trial race and directly access Hao's services. The checkpoint race is fun, but players who are in a rush or find the race difficult to beat will have the option to skip it altogether.

Hao's Special Works services in GTA Online

Hao's services include the following custom options for compatible vehicles:

HSW Liveries

One livery is unlocked and available immediately, while the other livery requires players to complete all HSW Time Trials.

Two additional HSW-themed liveries are available to some select vehicles. These are exclusively available to GTA+ subscribers.

HSW Forged Carbon Body Parts

This is exclusively available only for the Stirling GT and Vigero ZX.

The body parts include front and rear bumpers, skirts, roofs, roof spoilers, roof scoops, louvers, hoods, and applicable spoiler options.

Other options

HSW Suspension

HSW Spoiler Options

HSW Transmission

HSW Turbo Tuning (Stage I, II, and III)

Chameleon Paint

Countermeasures (for the Weaponized Ignus)

HSW Brakes

HSW Engine Tune

Performance upgrades

Performance upgrades acquired from HSW will add a second acceleration bar, offering twice the acceleration performance.

Players can also replicate other players' customizations from vehicles that are on display at the Car Meet. Additionally, GTA Online players can test-ride Hao's Premium vehicles with the option to purchase those vehicles. Finally, there is also the HSW Race Series and HSW Time Trial for players to compete in.

Hao's Special Works (HSW) vehicles

As of now, there are 13 HSW vehicles that players can modify and customize in Hao's Mod Shop, as listed below. The list can be found by accessing the laptop in Hao's workshop with direct links to purchase the vehicles.

Bravado Banshee (Base price: $105,000. Conversion cost: $1,840,000)

Grotti Turismo Classic (Base price: $705,000. Conversion cost: $897,000)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike (Base price: $976,000. Conversion cost: $1,450,000)

Übermacht Sentinel XS (Base price: $60,000. Conversion cost: $1,374,000)

Coil Cyclone II (Base price: $2,250,000. Conversion cost: $475,000)

Karin S95 (Base price: $1,995,000. Conversion cost: $525,000)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Base price: $1,580,000. Conversion cost: $375,000)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Base price: $3,245,000. Conversion cost: $500,000)

Pfister Astron Custom (Base price: $1,720,000. Conversion cost: $395,000)

Declasse Vigero ZX (Base price: $1,947,000. Conversion cost: $550,000)

Principe Deveste Eight (Base price: $1,795,000. Conversion cost: $1,110,000)

Grotti Brioso R/A (Base price: $155,000. Conversion cost: $1,097,500)

Benefactor Stirling GT (Base price: $975,000. Conversion cost: $855,000)

