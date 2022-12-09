5 best GTA Online races to play with friends

GTA Online has several different circuits for players to stay entertained. Once the Winter DLC arrives on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, there will also be new vehicles to choose from. GTA Online has a lot of different races, all of which are broadly classified into six types - Land, Bike, Water, Air, Stunt, and Target Assault.

While races created by Rockstar Games are interesting enough, players have the option to create custom tracks as well. These are creations that provide maximum entertainment in terms of the twisted tracks and skills required to win.

This article will classify the best races to take on against friends in GTA Online, created by Rockstar Games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The races listed below are not ranked in any specific order.

5 best GTA Online races to challenge friends and foes

1) Open Wheel - It's a Sign

Fans of Formula One will find this one quite entertaining. This is an open-wheel race, where players can compete against 15 others. The track is set in Vinewood Hills in Los Santos county and spans 1.55 miles per lap. It gets unlocked for all players at Rank 1, and has 29 checkpoints and 10 laps by default.

It's a Rockstar-created race, with tire degradation, a pit lane to change tires, and enough twisty, hairpin turns and long straights to surprise players. It's a fun one to start things off with friends as it has everything F1 fans can want.

2) Green Machine

Green Machine is another Rockstar-created race that's described as the "test of a real stunt driver." It spans 4.29 miles and has 42 checkpoints. Given the lengthy laps, it has only two laps by default. As per the official description, it's a point-to-point stunt race for supercars and is located above Los Santos.

3) Stunt Race - Rally

As per the official description, this GTA Online challenge features a gigantic ramp that throws players on a lengthy jump. Rally is a stunt race created by Rockstar Games that's 5.65 miles long and is located between Blaine County and Los Santos county.

A point-to-point race with 67 checkpoints, the track spans six different locations: Vinewood Hills, Grand Senora Desert, Great Chaparral, Zancudo River, Harmony, and the Red Lights Track. The usual obstacles are also present along the way, so players must stay focused throughout to steer clear from crashing out.

4) Maze Bank Ascent

Another GTA Online stunt race, it will take players to scale new heights in a two-lap run with 25 checkpoints. The Maze Bank Ascent race has obstacles placed inside tunnels similar to those found in the Green Machine offering listed above. 3.31 miles long per lap, it takes players on fast straights, leading straight up to a twisty track.

Players need to be alert and pay extra attention to the obstacles in their path and dodge them to avoid being thrown off-course. By default, the race allows them to choose between the Tropos Rallye and the Omnis, unless they choose the option to select any sports car they own.

5) Transform - Vinewood Thrills

One of the best modes of available in GTA Online, Transform races combine different vehicles in one twisted, lengthy race with 54 checkpoints. The track is over eight miles long, and players can take on as many as 15 competitors. The race track is located in Los Santos county with four vehicle transformations present.

Players can choose their own custom motorcycle to kick-start the race. The transformations include a Swift chopper, a Marquis boat, a Seabreeze plane, and a Dewbauchee Vagner supercar before gamers spawn back on their bikes. They can experience flying, sailing, and road racing, all in the same race.

If that's not fun enough, they can check out all the other different custom, player-made tracks to find what suits them best.

