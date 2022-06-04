The Vagner in GTA Online: An affordable racing machine

Supercars are one of the most sought-after vehicle classes in GTA Online. Every racer in the game wants at least one supercar where they can drive and display their racing skills. This is because almost all of the supercars in the game have the best performance and top speed compared to any other vehicle class.

GTA Online racers can easily use supercars to brandish their racing skills to their maximum potential. But because of the advantages players get from supercars, GTA Online has created an immense monetary barrier that players have to pass through before enjoying their speed. This causes many players to give up on this vehicle class and look for alternative options.

Fortunately, one supercar in the game has peak performance and top speed, which also comes with a price tag that GTA Online players can afford. The Dewbauchee Vagnar and this article will further detail why it is one of the most affordable supercars in GTA Online.

The Vagnar is the best affordable supercar in GTA Online

Design

In GTA Online, Vagner's extended shape, frontal fascia, and greenhouse area scaling are reminiscent of the Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype hypercar. The front headlights appear to be influenced by those seen on the Jaguar C-X75, and they are also inspired by the ones found in the Porsche Mission E. The rear lights appear to be based on the Nio EP9

Story continues below ad

The exhaust system is similar to that found in the Bugatti Chiron. So, with all of this inspiration, it is safe to say that Vagnar is a pretty stylish car and will be appreciated by players who are into good aesthetically-pleasing car designs.

Vagner can also be distinguished by its lightweight fuselage and streamlined cockpit design, with a raised front end that installs a carbon-fiber diffuser/wing with two extra blades on the outside sides and four support frames, two bigger in the center and two smaller on the edges.

The car's flanks show its aerodynamic design, with inset forms finished in carbon fiber that passes through the gull-wing doors, directing airflow to the rear intakes and two smaller ducts on the doors.

Performance

Story continues below ad

Vagner is one of GTA Online's fastest cars, with a high top speed of 126.75 mph and lap time of 0:59.194 coupled with excellent handling. Low suspension provides excellent stability while entering a corner, but the rear end is prone to losing control when traveling over a major bump.

The Vagner's strong acceleration lets it move rapidly after successfully taking a curve, which can be advantageous on courses with several low-speed turns. The X80 Proto is Vagner's main competitor.

The X80 has AWD, but the Vagner is RWD, resulting in less overall understeer. Due to the downforce, it also has an exceptional grip in high-speed turns. The car tends to backfire when downshifting due to the engine's high power and the excessive number of revolutions per minute. Constantly pressing the brakes at high speeds can cause huge backfires louder than any other backfire on a car.

Price

Story continues below ad

Players could buy Vagner for $1,535,000 from Legendary Motorsports. This, at first glance, might seem a lot to players, especially beginners, but in comparison to other cars in this same vehicle class, it is way more affordable than most of the supercars as they at least cost 2 million minimum.

Experienced players seeing this price might point out that Vagnar is not the cheapest supercar in the game, and players should focus on buying supercars that are lower than a million. This argument makes sense if players don't want to grind, but if players are putting in their time and constantly grinding to buy a good racing car, then the Vagnar will be the best performing car for a reasonable price.

Vagnar is a car with a price tag that can be reached and with a performance that exceeds expectations, so if players are having a hard time deciding which car to buy in GTA Online, then the Vagner is highly recommended.

Story continues below ad

Note: This article reflects the author's subjective opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far