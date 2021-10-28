The Grotti X80 Proto in GTA Online: All you need to know

Driving being a big thing in GTA Online, the action-packed, crime-infested game features a great assortment of vehicles.

GTA Online boasts an incredible collection of vehicles, from flying bikes to submersible cars to insanely fast planes, each more diverse and desirable than the other. Hypercars, too, is a popular choice in the multiplayer game.

This article looks at the Grotti X80 Proto, the hypercar that needs no introduction in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Grotti X80 Proto

The cause of more UFO sightings across San Andreas than any other production vehicle of the decade, the Proto is the kind of concept car you get when your head of R&D is an eight-year-old child with a stack of comics and a bowlful of MDMA. The future is here.

The Grotti X80 Proto is a prototype hypercar. It was added to GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Inspired by the Ferrari F80 Concept, a concept hyper/racing car, the X80 Proto is one of the first vehicles in the game to have drawn inspiration from a concept car.

As one might expect from a vehicle of such an exclusive class, the X80 Proto is one of the coolest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Exceptionally lightweight in nature, the X80 Proto is often ranked somewhere in between the infamous Panto and the Futo. The traction of the vehicle is also incredible, and the X80 Proto is remarkably good at handling sharp and sudden corners with relative ease.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), the X80 Proto is one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online. It is, of course, not as fast as those that have been known to rule the fast-track for as long as it has existed, such as the Pariah and Itali RSX, but it is, in its own right, incredibly fast and definitely deserves all the hype in the world. Moreover, the vehicle's acceleration is also exceptional, capable of reaching a very high top speed in a very short period of time.

(Image via Axelphobia, Youtube)

All in all, the X80 Proto is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online and makes for one heck of an addition to the player's garage.

How to get the X80 Proto in GTA Online?

The X80 Proto can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,700,000.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar