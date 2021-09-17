Top 5 best cars in GTA Online based on top speed

Top-end, notoriously fast cars are as big a deal in GTA Online as plotting grand robberies and blowing cop cars, if not more.

The multiplayer game features a number of great vehicles. GTA Online is packed to the gills with all kinds of incredible vehicles, from flying cars to futuristic bikes to weaponized planes.

This article informs about 5 of the fastest cars featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 fastest cars featured in GTA Online

5) The Pfister 811

Inspired by the Porsche 918 and the Koenigsegg Regera, the Pfister 811 is one of the best rocket-ship vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Not only is it incredibly fast, recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph, but it is also exceptionally nimble and compatible for newbie beginners. Sometimes the car does produce understeer, mostly when tackling sharp corners. Apart from that, the Pfister is a great vehicle and is absolutely a must-have.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

Drawing real-life inspiration from the Hennessy Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9, the Banshee 900R is a high-caliber vehicle and one that doesn't take it easy on its competitors.

Recorded at an impressive top speed of 131 mph, the Banshee leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust and is an absolute killer on the fast track.

The Banshee also boasts quick acceleration, nippy handling and great traction. All in all, it's arguably one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

3) The Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah has been in the news before as one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, faster even than the incredibly popular Itali RSX.

The Pariah's real-life inspiration comes from the well-known Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

The infamous car boasts a top speed of 136.00 mph and makes for one heck of an asset in GTA Online.

2) Principe Deveste Eight

Not many vehicles in GTA Online look as good as they perform, but the Deveste Eight is a sight for sore eyes, both in the garage and on the fast track.

Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph, the Deveste Eight is a dream to own a full-throttle joy to ride.

Priced at $1,795,000, it's definitely one of the best cars in GTA Online and makes for a great addition to the player's garage.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is often compared with the Pariah in terms of overall performance and top speed. Admittedly, the Pariah has a slight edge over the RSX in the speed department, but the RSX leaves the Pariah behind in many ways.

The Itali RSX seems to have driven inspiration from the insanely popular Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which explains its impeccable looks and high-end performance.

The RSX is neat and nimble, recorded at 135.30 mph, the car makes for an unparalleled investment in GTA Online.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

