Top 5 fastest bikes in GTA Online in August 2021

While high-end, insanely stylish cars tend to overshadow the worth of motorcycles in GTA Online, some players still prefer the thrill of riding a relatively unsafe bike to the safety of driving a boring armored vehicle that shuts one out from the bone-chilling dangers of the outside world.

That said, GTA Online features a number of great bikes. Granted, they don't offer as much protection as weaponized cars and armored trucks, but the experience of zipping through the bustling streets of Los Santos on a dangerous two-wheeler, susceptible to blowing up at any moment, is absolutely unmatched.

This article talks about 5 of the fastest bikes in GTA Online.

Top 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online

5) Shitzu Hakuchou

GTA Online features a number of great vehicles but not many are as good looking as the insanely popular Hakuchou nor as efficient on the fast track. Recorded at a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/hr), the Hakuchou is the fifth fastest bike in GTA Online as of August 2021 and boasts excellent handling and incredibly quick acceleration. An absolute must-have.

4) The Pegassi Bati 801

The Bati bikes have been in the news before as some of the best vehicles in GTA Online and the Bati 801 is a particularly good one. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph, the 801 always makes a great case for itself and is one of the most compatible motorcycles in GTA Online.

3) Nagasaki BF400

If what the player is looking for is a lightning-fast, nimble god of technology that rules the fast-track in GTA Online and kills it in the looks department as well, then they need to look no further than the BF400, one of the most popular bikes in GTA Online as of August 2021.

The BF400 boasts butter-smooth handling, excellent acceleration and great traction. It is recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), making for one of the fastest rides in GTA Online.

2) Pegassi Oppressor

The Oppressor was once as famous in GTA Online as the MK II variant of it, but the insane popularity of the latter doesn't nullify that of the former. The Oppressor is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 140 mph. It is incredibly compatible for beginners and makes for one heck of a futuristic beast in GTA Online.

1) The Western Deathbike

The Western Deathbike is another great bike that leaves many high-end, notoriously expensive GTA Online cars behind. Recorded at a top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h), the Deathbike is perhaps the fastest vehicle in GTA Online.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi