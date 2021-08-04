Top 5 bikes under $100,000 to buy in GTA Online

Contrary to common presumptions, players can get really amazing things in GTA Online even when they're strapped for cash. After all, expensive doesn't always mean nice.

Admittedly, the most popular vehicles in GTA Online are notoriously expensive but that doesn't mean players can't get something decent on a budget. The game features a diverse assortment of incredible vehicles. From ridiculously expensive planes to shockingly affordable bikes, GTA Online has it all.

This article shows the 5 best bikes players can get in GTA Online for under $100,000.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 best bikes in GTA Online that cost less than $100,000

5) Ruffian

Price: $10,000

Inspired by the Ducati Monster, the Ruffian is one of the most versatile two-wheelers in GTA Online. It possesses all the qualities of a great vehicle, including quick acceleration, butter-smooth handling and impressive traction. The bike is also exceptionally fast and leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust. Despite being a sportbike, it performs surprisingly well in off-road conditions.

4) Carbon RS

Price: $40,000

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as sporting a bike that looks like the embodiment of unbridled chaos. Recorded at a top speed of 124.25 mph, the Carbon RS is beyond impressive. It boasts excellent handling, amazing acceleration and great traction. All in all, RS makes for one of the best investments in GTA Online.

3) Sanchez (livery)

Price: $7000

Maibatsu has been in the news as one of the best manufacturers in the game world, and Sanchez affirms this by always making a great case for itself.

Recorded at a top speed of 119.50 mph, the Sanchez is exceptionally fast for an off-road vehicle and features nimble handling that even newbie beginners won't have trouble with.

2) The Sanchez

Price: $119.25

If there's one bike players shouldn't miss out on, it's the Sanchez. The vehicle needs no introduction in GTA Online. The Sanchez boasts excellent acceleration, amazing traction and nippy handling. Like the livery variety, it's an absolute must-have, regardless of its price tag.

1) Bati 801 RR

Price: $15,000

Bati Bikes are extremely popular in GTA Online. Not only do they look stunning, they also perform incredibly well. The 801 RR is an exceptionally great variant, leaving many of its contemporary bikes in the dust. Moreover, it only costs $15,000 in GTA Online. It's more of a bargain than an actual purchase, given the quality and looks on offer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji