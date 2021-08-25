5 of the fastest commercial vehicles in GTA Online

Commercial vehicles aren’t known for their speed in GTA Online; the fastest ones tend to be on the slower side.

More often than not, these large trucks sacrifice their speed for power and durability. Even the fastest commercial vehicles barely reach a hundred miles per hour. Overall, their driving performance leaves much to be desired. They are mainly used for transport and sporting events.

For the sake of novelty, GTA Online players may wonder about the fastest commercial trucks. The vehicle stats were confirmed by Broughy1322, who playtested them in the game itself. Top speed isn't everything, but slow vehicles can make or break usability in GTA Online.

Five fastest commercial vehicles within GTA Online

5) Pounder Custom (95.75 mph)

Pounder Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

At only $320,530, the Pounder Custom is the cheapest among "fast" commercial vehicles. It made its debut in the After Hours update. This box truck is better known for its offense than its defense. Players need to apply various upgrades to make full use of this commercial truck.

As its name suggests, it's a custom variant of its original counterpart. Due to a few enhancements, it performs slightly better. While it can resist bullets, it doesn't do much against explosions. The main draw of the Pounder Custom is its weapons. Players can use anything from miniguns to missile launchers.

A Pounder Custom is best used with a second passenger. They can help operate the weapons while a player drives. Like most of GTA Online, teamwork is essential to a successful operation.

4) Phantom Wedge (98.50 mph)

Phantom Wedge (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Phantom Wedge is one of the strangest vehicles in the series. It's mainly identifiable by the sharp metal wedge in the front grille. Released in the Import/Export updates, GTA Online players can buy it for $2,553,600.

While it's another variant of the Phantom truck, it performs much better. The vehicle can push back most enemies in less than a second. Due to its acceleration, it can reach its top speed easier. It's a great vehicle to use in open spaces. Unfortunately, they can barely navigate tighter ones.

The Phantom Wedge was significantly updated with the Arena War so it no longer took damage when hitting other vehicles. This was a considerable flaw back then, since ramming was its main purpose. Now it's one of the more dependable trucks of its class.

3) Hauler Custom (102.00 mph)

Hauler Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

At the starting price of $1,400,000, players can purchase this variation of the Hauler. It was originally made available through the Gunrunning Pack. It's recognizable by its front grille shield.

Unlike most commercial vehicles, this one has great acceleration and can easily reach top speeds in no time. The main drawback is a lack of traction. GTA Online players need to drive carefully. Otherwise, they can be prone to drifting. Braking isn't all that good, either.

The Hauler Custom isn't as strong as other commercial vehicles. Instead, it relies on its heavy armor to protect itself. Its defensive capabilities allow it to withstand several explosions. Best of all, it hardly deforms in head-on collisions.

2) Phantom Custom (103.50 mph)

Phantom Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

This variant of the Phantom truck was released as part of the Gunrunning Pack. GTA Online players can buy it outright for $1,225,000. At first glance, it seems like a normal semi-truck. However, it uses heavy armor to its advantage.

In terms of performance, it's very similar to the Hauler Custom. Despite the steering limitations, it uses its size and power to ram nearby vehicles. It can take plenty of damage from explosive weapons. Regardless, players should always fight back. They can use throwing weapons due to the open windows.

Due to poor braking power, GTA Online players need to be careful going downhill. They can easily lose their haul if they aren't careful. It's best to avoid rocky terrain.

1) Apocalypse Cerberus (106.25 mph)

The Arena War update introduces the MTL Apocalypse Cerberus. This eight-wheel vehicle is rather expensive as it costs around $3,870,300. The custom fuel tanker doesn't wait for traffic as it can push aside most vehicles with relative ease.

106.5 mph is as fast as it can go. Its driving performance suffers from poor handling and slower pace. However, it makes up for it with a wide range of abilities. GTA Online players can fit it with modifications. These include jump boosts and sideways slamming.

The Cerberus can install various weapons such as flamethrowers and proximity mines. Its main purpose is vehicular combat, not unlike the Twisted Metal series. There isn't much reason to use it beyond that. With a few custom paint jobs, it will certainly make itself noticeable in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

