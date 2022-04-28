GTA Online Redditors manage to get truck on top of Maze Bank Tower

GTA Online fans have a lot to keep them entertained on Reddit when they are not playing the game itself. There are so many subreddits for the game that it can be hard to know where to begin looking for entertaining or informative content.

The r/gtaonline subreddit page is one of the most popular ones as it showcases everything that players can do while online. Some of the best tricks and griefer fail videos can be found here.

This article will talk about how a few players managed to deliver a truck from the streets of Los Santos to the roof of the Maze Bank Tower using two Deluxos.

Redditors pull off impressive trick in GTA Online

The Reddit video clip above is fairly impressive and comes with a funny tagline that is a reference to Harry Potter, "You're a wizard Harry." This is something many commenters on the thread enjoyed and even tailored responses around by using GIFs.

This very entertaining clip shows two Deluxo owners delivering a common cargo truck to the top of the Maze Bank Tower. They managed to do this by flying inside the rear of the truck itself and using their cars like a jet propulsion system.

One of the players has someone else in their car, so it is not clear if these are three friends who'd planned this trick or just plain old brilliant luck.

Either way, the video has received many comments and upvotes on Reddit.

There were a few brilliant Harry-Potter-meets-Los-Santos jokes, suggesting that maybe the Weasley family had started their own delivery company in the city. One commenter saw the flying vehicle as a Mule custom MKII upgrade, which also received some good laughs.

Unsurprisingly, there were also a few people who seemed excited to try this trick out. One fan even asked if this task could be done using a single Deluxo.

The degree of interest this post saw makes sense because it is not often that gamers see this kind of activity. And there is no doubt that anyone who sees the clip will likely want to give the trick a go themselves.

The Mule can reach some amazing heights (Image via Reddit @u/Ikbenhoi)

There has definitely been an increase in this subreddit when it comes to wholesome gameplay clips, which Redditors and GTA Online fans both love. More and more video clips of gamers working together in harmony to achieve a new goal are emerging and receiving a lot of attention. Fans even believe these clips may help change the attitude of many other GTA Online gamers.

Needless to say, even years after the game was released, it seems to show no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh