GTA Online player tries to have wholesome fun on rollercoaster, goes horribly wrong

GTA Online fans know that there is no better place to go and have a wholesome day out than Del Perro Pier. It is possibly the most family-friendly location in the entire game.

The video in this article shows a gang of gamers taking a ride on the rollercoaster at the pier, but it does not exactly go to plan. What started as a fun day with friends turned into a scene from the movie, Final Destination.

This article will discuss what happened to a player and his friends when they tried to have some wholesome fun at the theme park in GTA Online, with shocking but hilarious results.

Keep your hands, arms and legs inside the GTA Online ride at all times

The Leviathan rollercoaster can be found at the Pleasure Pier Theme Park located on Del Perro Pier. It and the Ferris Wheel are the only rides gamers can use when playing. The latter is not all that exciting, however.

In the above video clip from Reddit, viewers watch as seven GTA Online gamers attempt to ride on the rollercoaster. As the carts ascend to the first part of the track in the clip, five of the seven gamers are seen usually sitting, some holding their hands up in the air in anticipation of the upcoming drop.

However, two of the players have not been able to sit down on the ride and so just climbed and stood on top. This is highly dangerous and is not recommended for anyone to try. As can be seen below, almost all players sitting properly were flung from the top of the ride.

Players are flung from the rollercoaster (Image via Reddit @u/trujeezy4O2)

Most people on Reddit knew precisely what would happen next when they saw this video clip appear online. Commenters below let the original poster know what they thought, some making movie references and other great jokes.

Some of the commenters were genuinely hilarious, with one even saying his wife was drawn into the game by this brilliant r/gtaonline subreddit clip. Some fans of the game who did not know they could ride the rollercoaster before seeing this post even made themselves known.

Without a doubt, this will be one of the nicest attempts at wholesome gameplay with friends that have been seen in GTA Online. Usually, car meets and cool vehicle trick clips are relatively healthy, but not as much as taking all of your friends to a theme park for the day.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar